Sembi’s ton keeps Poets in the hunt for league title

Sembi’s effort came in a 4-1 win over Sedgley Working Men’s Club which kept Poets third, 11 points off the top but with a game in hand over new Division One leaders Stafford. The latter moved to the top thanks to edging a nail-biting encounter 3-2 at Wednesfield Conservatives, while Hotshots fell to a surprise 4-1 defeat at struggling Landywood B.

Paul Deaville was the only winner for the former leaders as Steve Hassack, Adrian Woods, Michael Beardmore and Kevin Richards won for the hosts. That allowed Stafford to leapfrog into top spot, Stewart Jones holding his nerve to win the deciding frame at Wednesfield.

In Division Two, things are getting tight at the top after Landywood E won 3-2 at Woodfield to cut the leaders’ advantage to just a single point.

Landywood D missed their chance to move to the summit as they were surprised 3-2 at home by Willenhall Liberals – Dave Blunt, Peter Blower and Ben Wright winning for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Poets B scored a much-needed win away to the Electric Club – victories for Richard Parker, Nathan Aston, Darren Millard and Michael Croasdale earning a 4-1 triumph.

There was a rare win for Division Three’s bottom team Bilston Bowling Club as they beat Wednesfield RBL 3-2. It was particularly a day to remember for 14-year-old Bilston player Daisy Oliver, who scored her first league victory.

In Division Four, Charlemont B put the disappointment of a Challenge Cup exit behind them as they moved four points clear at the top thanks to a 4-1 victory at Goodyear.

Essington WMC kept their promotion hopes alive after a 5-0 whitewash over Fordhouses C.

Beechdale Social are now five points clear at the top of Division Five after fighting back to win 3-2 at Pelsall Social.

Victories for Liam Colman and Dave Hill had the hosts well placed before Richard Bagnall, Tony Tolley and Josh Tolley hit back for the visitors.

Neil Beckley was the hero as Oldbury edged a thriller against Landywood in the prestigious Inter Town Championship.

There was nothing to split the teams through the opening six frames of the contest. Adrian Woods won the opener for Landywood but Oldbury won three of the next four through Callum Downing, David Brown and Jamie Brown before the ever dependable Dave Turner squared the contest at 3-3.

Beckley would have the final say in the decider, sending Oldbury through to a semi-final against Sedgley, who edged past Stafford 4-3 in their quarter-final.

Telford and Wolverhampton will contest the other semi-final after the former whitewashed Dudley 7-0.