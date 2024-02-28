Hotshots on target to regain league title

The battle to be runners-up continues as Parkes Hall A had Tom Bissell, Shane Passey, Joe Turner and Mark Rollinson to thank in beating Lower Gornal BL 4-1 while Allens Bar A enjoyed a 3-2 success over Seven Stars through Alan Smith, Wayne Hobday and Sam Bissell. They remain tied for second place.

In-form Wednesfield Legion had a great 5-1 victory over third-placed Corpus B in the Wednesfield Sunday League with wins from John Simms, Gareth Smith, Ryan Bourne, Craig Carey and John Mycock, while Ring Of Bells had a 4-2 success over Old Oak – Mark Jason, James Bradbury, Andy Poulton, Reece Evans doing the damage. Second-placed Gilberts had a 4-2 away win at Railway with Simon Pritchard, Jon Blakemore, Michele Pritchard, Ben Johnson winning.

ECC A completed the league and cup double in Wolverhampton Tuesday League after beating Gilberts A 4-2 in the final thanks to Dean Fullwood, Paul Price, Paul Bromley and Ian Stanton. Gilberts came from 3-0 down in semi final to beat Woodfield 4-3 while ECC defeated Ring Of Bells 4-0.

opening games in Tettenhall Wednesday league saw Codsall Bull thrash Winning Post 7-0 Matt Bickerton, Liam Baker, Jack Lovett, Malcolm Asprey, Dave Rowsell, Neil Baugh, Sean Flynn doing the damage, Cleveland Arms had a 7-0 success over Red Lion wins from Mikey Harris, Chris Rowden, Dan Fellows, Paul Farley, Rich New, Gavin Whyman, Rich Ashley, Mcghees had John Lengyel, Alex Bryant, Ryan Godwin, Kristian Wharton, Conrad Taylor, Ryan Bourne to thank in beating Dog & Partridge 6-1.Junction B, Ecc, Moreton Arms all enjoyed 4-3 victories.

West Midlands ladies superleague now has six players all with 2 wins Jackie Maiden, Jackie Trott, Claire Hobbs all recorded 3-1 wins while Tara Simmonds-Fullwood, 3-0, 3-1, Shellbie Simmonds 3-1, 3-2, Sam Rowley 3-2 complete the leaders,