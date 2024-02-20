James and Harris show class in champions final

Harris made a 48 break in frame one, but it was to no avail as James made a 36 clearance.

Harris continued his good form to draw level after making breaks of 32 and 39, and another 48 break made the youngster the favourite as he took a 2-1 lead.

James, however, was not to be denied as he forced the decider after making a 59 break and a 40 break in the decider proved the difference as James won a high quality affair between two good friends.

In other matches in the Staffs & West Midlands Billiards & Snooker Association, Steve Goodall (35 break) & Steve Heath battled through to the Foursomes semi-final after prevailing 3-1 in a tough encounter against Adrian Ojelay & David Hall (67).

In the league, Hotshots increased their lead at the top of Division One to five points after a 4-1 win at Wednesfield Cons. Andy Price won the opener for Cons before Callum Downing (34), Mark Ganderton (48), Paul Deaville (95) and Jamie Brown completed the victory.

Stafford Institute kept the pressure on the league leaders after a 3-2 victory at Baggeridge.

The opening frames were shared as David Hall won for the home side and Stewart Jones won for the visitors.

The middle order secured the spoils for Stafford with wins for Graham Beardmore and Chris Ward before James Hill won the final frame for Baggeridge, knocking in a 44 break in the process.

Woodfield moved five points clear at the top of Division Two after slip-ups from nearest challengers Landywood D and Bilston Bowling Club.

Woodfield inflicted a whitewash on mid-table Sedgley Ex Services B thanks to Ed Gough (47), Greg Cotterill, Alex Ake, Matt Harvey and Ed Jennings.

Landywood D suffered a 4-1 defeat to club rivals Landywood E despite Jamie Harris (48) winning the opener. The E team stormed to victory after wins from Colin Kettlewell, Michael Hodgkiss, Paul Hodgkiss and Ian Esprey.

Pennfields B showed they are fighting to stay in the division after a 3-2 defeat of Baggeridge B thanks to Tony Davis, Stuart Garrett and Tony Poole. Mark Smith and Mark Gilbert (38) replied for Baggeridge.

Poet’s Corner D are six points clear at the top of Division Three despite losing their top-of-the-table clash against club rivals Poet’s Corner C. Chris Lane and Stephen Lloyd won the first and last frames for the D team, but the C side secured the match through Harry Garbett, Asim Riaz and Sean Newman in between.

Hotshots C dropped out of the Division Four promotion places after a 4-1 defeat at home to Goodyear. Hasan Hussain (35) took the opening frame, but Tim Phillips, Chris Rawlins, Carl Wolverson and Tom Churm hit back.

In Division Five, Snooks dropped to second after losing their top-of-the-table clash 3-2 at home to Forty Four Club. Dave Walker and Darren Baker won for the visitors with Jonathan Rizzo and Mike Daniels replying for Snooks before Alan Rogers won the decider.