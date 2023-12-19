Beardsmore’s big break keeps Institute at the top

The first four were shared by Stafford pair Daniel Eaton-Leeds and Rob Wharne, and Golden Cue duo Graham Cole Jr and Sam Thompson.

But Graham Beardsmore won the deciding frame and simultaneously posted the division’s highest break of the week with an impressive 78.

Hotshots A stay second in the division following a 4-1 home win over Sedgley WMC A courtesy of wins for Callum Downing, Jamie Brown, Paul Deaville and Karl Ashmore.

Baggeridge Social A climbed into fourth with a 5-0 thrashing of visitors Sedgley Ex A. Wins from Dave Hall, Jamie Spence, John Read, Maria Catalano and Elliot Bastable helped inspire them to a resounding victory.

Woodfield A are the new leaders of Division Two after running out 3-2 winners at Landywood D.

Wins from Ridley Scott, Ed Gough and Matt Harvey saw them leapfrog Bilston Bowling Club A, who lost for the second week in a row.

They were condemned to a 3-2 defeat by Sedgley Ex B as wins from Steve Lee, Steve Page and Adam Hartshorn (31) cancelled out victories for Bilston pair Lee Edwards and Kevin Lockley (71).

Shifnal B recorded a 4-1 win over Pennfields B to stay in contention for the title race.

In Division Three, Poets Corner D returned to the summit with a 3-2 away win over Sedgley Ex C.

Simon Showell and Lee Slater collected wins for Sedgley, but Joe Woodhouse, Chris Lane and Mark Poole secured victory for Poets Corner D.

Poets Corner C climbed into fourth place after beating Dartmouth Central 3-2 away from home with Tom Burgess winning the deciding frame.

Essington A moved three points clear at the top of Division Four.

They won 4-1 at Fordhouses A courtesy of wins from Martin Lacy, Stuart Smith, Ben Nicholls and Mitch Lowbridge.

Codsall Firs B jumped into second place after an emphatic 5-0 home victory against Willenhall Libs B.

Elsewhere, Darlaston Cons beat Fordhouses C 5-0.

Wednesfield RBL B climbed into third place in Division Five after beating league leaders Beechdale Social 3-2.

Wednesfield’s Jake Dyer posted the division’s highest break of the week with 34.

Lea Hall WMC claimed only their second win of the season, as they edged the bottom-of-the-table clash against Bentley Moor B 3-2.

In the Grandmasters, Ade Rosa posted yet another century in round three, as he made a break of 106 in his 3-2 win over Mark Hull.

Neil Beckley, John Fallows, Matt Harvey, Martin Peach, Tony Walker, Pete Blower and Graham Beardsmore also progressed.

In the second round of the 6 Reds, Martin Peach, Steve Lloyd, Michael Lane and Matt Davies, who made the highest break of the round with 66, booked their places in the next round.