Hotshots A are back at the top with whitewash

They won 5-0 at home against Bilston Golden Cue A – Jamie Brown, Callum Downing, Karl Ashmore, Paul Deaville (57 break) and Mark Ganderton with the frames.

Stafford Institute A slipped into second place despite winning 3-2 at home to Sedgley Ex A. Lee Holder and Mark Jeffries won for the visitors, but Daniel Eaton-Lees. Rob Wharne (41) and a decider from Graham Beardmore keep Stafford in contention – also with a game in hand on the leaders.

After losing the last remaining unbeaten record last week, Poets Corner A looked to be on their way to losing two in a row at Pennfields A when Jim Woodhouse and Roman Hutchings put the hosts 2-0 up.

But Poets came back with wins from Andy Tapper, Bal Sembi and the decider from Pommy Kang.

Aaron Sparkes took the decider as Division Two title contenders Woodfield A won at Shifnal B.

Leaders Bilston Bowling Club remain three points clear after another 3-2 home win – this time against Baggeridge Social B. Dave Rolinson and Mark Gilbert both winning for Baggeridge, Lee Edwards, Nathan Edwards and a deciding frame win from Rhys Lampitt kept them at the summit.

Willenhall Libs A moved off the bottom of the table after a 4-1 home win against Pennfields B – Ben Wright, Dave Blunt, Peter Blower (31) and Paul Stanhope all triumphed for the Libs.

In Division Three, Bilston Golden Cue B lead the pack after winning 4-1 at home to Cannock Cons A 4-1 – Bilston’s Carl Dawson-Bannister, Conner Showell, Dave Holmes and Lee Hodgkinson all winning.

Wednesfield Cons B sit in second, one point behind Bilston, but with a game in hand after winning 3-2 at home against Wolverhampton Electric C – Andrew Davies, John Schneider and Mark Davies with the wins for Wednesfield.

In Division Four, Bilston Sports & Social sit two points behind the leaders, but with a game in hand, after another fine 4-1 win away at Fordhouses A – Andy Roberts, Keven Raindi, Bal Mattu and Amo Sandhu on target.

Bottom club Fordhouses B got a much-needed win – 3-2 at home to Goodyear Pavilion – thanks to Ian Jennings, Tommy Butler and a decider from Adrian Partington.

In Division Five, Forty Four Club A moved into third after winning 3-2 at home to Pennfields D – Dave Walker, Phil Jones and Darren Walker winning. Beechdale Social extended their lead at the top of the table.