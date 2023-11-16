National title glory for young rider Theo

Charnley, along with his trusted companion George, started his journey to the Nationals back in January.

The young equestrian prodigy was among 300 competitors vying for a spot in the 10 semi-finals held across the country.

He negotiated the rigorous journey of qualification in style - registering victory in every round, before ultimately prevailing in the semi-finals.

That performance booked his place in the National Championships at Arena UK, where he once again impressed to win the title.

After the event, Charnley was invited to the British Dressage Youth Ball and Awards evening. He was presented with the British Dressage Youth Rider of the Year Award - the first of his age group to claim the esteemed title.

Speaking after his historic triumph, Charnley said: " I am incredibly grateful for this recognition, and it's truly an honour to be the British Dressage Youth Rider of the Year.

"George and I have put in a lot of hard work, and this achievement is a testament to our dedication and the support that we've received along the way."