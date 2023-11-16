Four for Forrester as WN cruise past Ye Olde Crown

The Wolverhampton & District Sunday League side overcame Ye Olde Crown 7-2 thanks to that quartet from Forrester, as well as a brace from Kyle Matthews and one from Pinder Deo.

Warstones Wanderers Hollybush also advanced – 6-3 over Gathouse Clayton, courtesy of strikes by Tyrique Douglas (two), Enob Ndumgbe Elvis, Marcello Nghonsi, Rhys Lampitt and Kyle Smith.

Barnhurst Lane Lions were 4-1 winners at Newcastle Mona in the same competition – Brad Cresswell, Liam Davies, Sam Mills and Jake Watton with the goals.

But Warstones Wanderers Mockton are out after going down 6-4 at Dick Turpin.

Emerald Athletic defeated OUFC 5-0 in the second round of Birmingham FA's Roger Wood Memorial Cup, with Ciaran Troope (two), Curt Ellis, Jamie Bostock and Jack Stanley netting.

Down Syndrome Awareness United knocked out BJNS Sunday 5-4 on penalties, but Jungle Juice lost 4-2 to Leamington Hibernian Reserves.

And Bradmore Social exited the Sunday Amateur Cup after a 7-4 defeat to Halfway FC in the second round.

The league's Mac Webb Cup got under way, with Spartans Athletic edging out Viking United by the odd goal in seven. Harry Lamma (two), Leon Jamieson and Nicolas Lane were on target for Spartans.

ECC Sports also advanced, beating Portobello Rangers 4-1 on penalties.

In the first round of the Vin Boden Cup Andy Thomas and Curtis Tonks scored in AFC Perton's 3-2 defeat to AFC KT Rangers, while AFC Willenhall won 3-1 at Horse & Jockey Albion.

A fantastic free-kick from Luke Jenkinson helped Sedgley Rangers overcome Codsall Wanderers 3-2 in the first round of the Tom Bird Cup. Jack Hill also bagged a brace for Sedgley, while Kerim McAlister and Tommy Hughes got Codsall's goals.

Elsewhere, Walsall Swifts defeated Chase Colts 6-1.

There was also plenty of league action, with AFC overcoming Wolves 7-0 in a Warstones Wanderers derby in Division One thanks to Josh Carvel (three), Lee Butler (two) and Connor Wilson (two).

Adam Shorto & Liam Degville scored for Victoria in their 4-2 defeat against Old Bush Athletic.

In Division Two, Connaught United won 5-0 at AFC White Horse thanks to a brace from Cieron Clifton and single strikes by Jimmy Hague, Kieron Russel and Rodney Williams.

Junior Miles (two) and Daniel Benbow fired Balls to Cancer past Sporting Codsall 3-1 in Division Three, while Wayne Spalding was the hat-trick hero for Royal Oak in their 4-1 defeat of Bushbury Hill. Connor Fisher also scored.

There were plenty of goals in the two Division Four encounters.

Sam Baker (two), James Magil (two), James Painter and Jack Stanton helped DY United beat AFC Huntsmen 6-3. Huntsmen scorers were Dean Cartwright, Harvey Singh-Chutti and Shaun Caddy.

And Ashley Sanders and James March got the goals for Pattingham Panthers in their 8-2 home defeat against Toll House Athletic.