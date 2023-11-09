Leaders Belgrade prevail after a top-v-bottom thriller

Both sides led in the topsy-turvy encounter before leaders Belgrade took the victory 3-2.

Sherif Ainoo, Ellis Thompson and Kane Showell, with the winning penalty, struck for Belgrade. Zac Davies bagged both of White Horse’s goals from the spot.

Jake Watkiss scored for AFC Perton in their 2-1 defeat to Horse & Jockey, while Vybez Wanderers Wanderers won 7-1 at Wednesfield RBL.

AFC Willenhall also triumphed 7-1, at Dynamo 50 Stile, thanks to Jake Morgan (3), Jack Allen, Owen Walker, Daniel Hobson and Michael Taylor. Durell Manhertz replied for Dynamo.

Old Bush Athletic Blues were 1-0 winners over Jungle Juice in Division One thanks to Chad Freeman’s winner.

Division Three leaders Ashmore remain unbeaten this season after a 7-2 success over Viking United thanks to goals from Aaron Willis (three), Conner Potts (two), Ryan Downing and Derrick Ewang. Mitchell Swatman and Ally Rose replied for Viking

Second-placed Balls to Cancer drew 2-2 with Spartans Athletic thanks to goals from Tom Stacey and Ryan Dillion.

Portobello Rangers shared six goals with Warstones Wanderers Mockton, while rock-bottom Sporting Codsall picked up their first win of the season, 2-1 over Bushbury Hill.

In Division Four, Warstones Wanderers WN beat Black Country Phoenix 4-0 courtesy of a brace apiece from Connor Forrester and Kyle Matthews.

Pattingham Panthers edged out AFC Huntsmen 3-2 with two from Lewis Jones and one by Ash Sanders. Shaun Caddy got both of Huntsmen’s goals.

Sedgley Rangers won 3-1 at Codsall Wanderers thanks to Izaak Burton (two) and Connor Stokes, while Barnhurst Lane Lions overcame Mental Health 6-0.

Shane Farrington’s hat-trick was not enough for Tettenhall Athletic in the second round of the Birmingham FA Sunday Amateur Cup as they went down 4-3 to AFC RB.

But ECC Sports edged out Old Horns 3-2 thanks to strikes from Nathan Gutteridge, Ryan Nash and Scott Park.

Victoria were 3-0 winners at Littleton in round two of Staffordshire FA’s Sunday Premier Cup thanks to Luke Wright Daniel Lawrence and Daniel Scragg.