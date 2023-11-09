Goal tribute to Joe’s late father in Rangers’ win

Snipe scored the third and final goal for Rangers, who had observed a minute’s silence for his dad.

Goldthorn took the lead through Gregg Corbett, but George New and Scott Fisher turned the match around after the break before Snipe’s late third.

The other game in the Paycare Division featured last year’s champions Brandhall, who edged out Trysull 1-0.

Leading goalscorer Kyle Armstrong got the winning goal with a powerful right-footed low drive into the bottom corner.

Both sides created further chances, but Brandhall goalkeeper Blaine Hughes was equal to everything that came his way.

AFC Bloxwich came from behind to see off Swan Dive from the Nuneaton & District League in the Birmingham FA Sunday Amateur Cup.

Reece Berry was brought down and TJ Hughes converted the resulting penalty to level.

And the winner arrived on 75 minutes through Jordan Spragg.