Brown rolls in a 113 break on his way to victory

Brown made an excellent 113 break in the second frame to help book his place in the next round.

Poet’s Corner’s Brad Peach contested a tight affair with Jack Harris from Landywood. The pair received 40 points start a frame, and Peach won the deciding frame to prevail 3-2.

Elsewhere, Shifnal’s John Fallows played out a fine 3-1 win over Steve Barton of Landywoods.

Division One leaders Hotshots A suffered a setback as Landywood B inflicted their first defeat of the season. Karl Ashmore and Jamie Brown (45, 33) produced winning frames for Hotshots, but wins for Kevin Richards, Adrian Woods (40) and Peter Strazzanti ultimately propelled Landywood to a 3-2 victory.

Stafford Institute A took full advantage to move to within a point of the leaders courtesy of a 4-1 home win over Wednesfield Cons A.

Rob Wharne, Matt Hyden, Daniels Eaton-Leeds and Graham Beardmore all posted winning frames for the hosts.

Poet’s Corner A remain the only unbeaten team in Division One. They produced a 4-1 away win at Sedgley WMCA thanks to wins from Riley Parsons (69), Bal Sembi (59), Andy Tapper and Paul Harrison.

Robbie James of Landywood fell just short of a century break with the division’s highest break of the week with 90.

Bilston Bowling Club A lead the way in Division Two after a 4-1 home victory against rock bottom Landywood F.

Ashley Wall, Nathan Edwards and Kevin Lockley collected wins for Bilston, while Rhys Lampitt registered the division’s highest break of the week with 48.

Landywood E climbed into third place with a 3-2 home win over fellow promotion hopefuls Woodfield A, and Sedgley Ex B racked up an impressive 4-1 victory on home soil against Pennfields B.

In Division Three, Wednesfield Cons B sit at the summit following a 4-1 home victory over Poet’s Corner C. Andrew Davies produced the division’s highest break of the week with 47. Russell Powers, Peter Slatcher and Mark Davies completed the rout for Wednesfield.

Woodfield B remain very much in contention thanks to a 4-1 home win against Cannock Chase.

Wednesfield RBL condemned bottom club Bilston Bowling Club B to a 4-1 defeat.

Division Four leaders Bilston S&S came from two frames down to win 3-2 against Hotshots C.

Hasib Hussain and Tarez Khan, who made the division’s highest break of the week, provided Hotshots with a 2-0 lead.

But Raggy Sangha, Bal Mattu and a decider from Kevin Raindi saw Bilston complete a sensational comeback. Essington A climbed into third with a 3-2 win at Fordhouses C.

In Division Five, Essington C ran out 4-1 winners in a top two tussle against leaders Snooks.