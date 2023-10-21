Wolverhampton City Netball League's Anona Hickin steps down after 55 years of service

Anona Hickin has retired as chair of Wolverhampton Netball League after 55 years of service

Hickin, now 84, has dedicated her life to netball and has helped build up the league to a total of 44 teams.

Her affiliation with the league started in the 1950s when she played for a team called Nomads. She later featured for the successful Park Rebels as Goal Attack, before taking over as club secretary and coach.

"The league itself was started in 1950 by a lady called Joan Smith, who has passed on unfortunately," Hickin revealed.

"I joined before I went to college in 1957 as a member of a team. Then when I came back from college, I joined a team, and joined the committee, and as the saying goes, the rest is history."

In 1968, she undertook the role of Wolverhampton League Secretary for four years, before progressing to Vice-Chair in 1972.

After spending nine years as the Match and Registration Secretary, Hickin landed the role of League Chair in 1983.

Hickin was presented with a Long Service Award by England Netball in 2006. She has been instrumental in encouraging young and experienced players between the ages of 13 and 75 to enjoy the sport which has been her lifelong passion.

"Passion is the word. It's been my passion and my sons will agree to that. They're quite pleased that I have retired because they've had to wait until they were 49 and 51 before I actually did," she said.

"Whilst being homely and welcoming, I've got letters and cards from new people and new teams saying how we made them feel welcome in their first year.

"It's important that new teams coming in are welcomed and given support. That's what it's all about because the young people are the future of this league."

Hickin also umpired, tested and coached at various levels both locally and nationally for over 40 years.

Her work for the Wolverhampton City Netball League has always been on a voluntary basis and her unflinching commitment has ensured that netball remains a thriving sport in the area.

Her work consisted of creating the fixture schedules for both the Winter and Summer Leagues, organising umpires for every match and holding an Annual Dinner Dance among many countless other tasks.

But perhaps the most poignant legacy which she leaves behind is that of the community, and the Netball Cabin, which she donated her own money to build, is a hub for all to enjoy.

Memories new and old are spread across the wall, and the room is so meticulously set out with no stone left unturned to ensure that everyone is catered for.

Hickin hopes that the fun of playing netball will be the key principle which remains after she steps down.

"I am quite overwhelmed by the reception I've received but the legacy is having fun playing netball," she concluded.

"They are expected to play hard but they are also expected to be kind to each other. If there are problems on court then I take them to the side and talk it through.

"We've got some umpires who are not appreciated by some of the players. When the shows on court, players have to be reminded that without umpires they can't play the game.

"At the same time, the umpires are reminded to umpire in the best way they can."

Hickin, not one for the limelight or attention, was taken aback by the hundreds of messages she received upon announcing her retirement.

She has since been elected as President of the league, but a poem sent by an anonymous player succinctly summarised the impact she has had on so many.

"In the realm of the net and hoop's embrace. Where passion and teamwork interlace. A shining star called Anona rose," the poem read.

"Her heart afire, her spirit chose. Volunteering in netball, her noble quest. To uplift the sport she loved the best.

"With radiant smile and encouraging voice, she inspired her teammates, a guiding force.

"Even on cold, wet and rainy days, she'd arrive. Her dedication, a vivid drive. Setting up courts with meticulous care. A touch of magic lingering in the air.

"Her voice, a melody, a joyful sound. Cheering on player, all around. With every goal, she'd leap and cheer. Her enthusiasm truly sincere.

"In moments of doubt or disarray, Anona's presence would save the day. Lifting spirits, instilling belief. Her kindness, a precious relief.

"Through victims and losses she'd stand. An unwavering pillar, hand in hand. Netball's heartbeat, she'd embrace. The heart and soul of ever chase.