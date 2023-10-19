Bloxwich push leaders all the way

Alex Hill in action for Bloxwich men’s firsts during their defeat against Stourport on Saturday afternoon

The ladies’ firsts pushed league leaders Old Silhillians all the way, going a goal ahead thanks to Emma Pearce.

However, they eventually slipped to a 3-2 defeat – Charlotte Mincher with the Bloxwich second goal.

And Bloxwich men’s firsts lost for the second week running, falling to early pacesetters Stourport 4-2, despite goals for Matty Boden and Ed Freeman-Marrocco.

However, the club’s junior team, the Badgers, put in an excellent performance to beat their counterparts from West Brom 5-1 thanks to goals from Jack Oates, Kai Glasby, Ivan Patel, Sam Timms and Ayushraj Singh.

The ladies’ seconds lost 4-0 at home to Leek and the thirds went down 4-1 to Shrewsbury, despite a goal for Loz Horobin.

However, the fourths were 6-0 winners over Lichfield – with Frankie Yeoman, Steph Oates and Olivia Woodhall among the scorers.

The men’s seconds were 6-3 winners over Oswestry. Martin Oates was the hat-trick hero, while Adam Baldwin bagged a brace and Danny Steatham was also on target.