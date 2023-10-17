Former winner beaten in Grandmasters’ Handicap

In an all-Poet’s Corner affair, Martin Peach receiving 52-point start a frame took on 2019 winner Bal Sembi.

Sembi made fine breaks of 87 which was the highest of the round and 50 but still ending up losing 3-1.

Woodfield’s Dwyer Evans was also on good form as he made breaks of 55 and 33 to overcome Poet’s Stephen Lloyd 3-0 and in a tight game at Dartmouth Central Pete Blower of Willenhall Libs beat Gary Warner in a deciding frame 3-2.

In Division One, Hotshots A remain top after coming from 2-0 down against Wednesfield Cons A. Oliver Spooner and Alan Hathaway gave the visitor’s the perfect start but wins for Paul Deaville, Mark Ganderton and a deciding frame win from Jamie Brown took the match 3-2.

Shifnal A are still right behind them as they came back from last weeks defeat with a thumping 5-0 victory over Sedgley Ex A. Ian Duffy, Matt Davies, Tom Maxfield, Keith Price and John Fallows all winning. Stafford Institute A also had a fine 4-1 home win against Baggeridge Social A. Stafford wins came from Matt Hyden, Stewart Jones, Chris Ward and Rob Wharne . John Read took the consolation frame for Baggeridge.

In Division Two, Penn Fields B’s Tony Davis made the division’s highest break of the week with 56 in his deciding frame win against Baggeridge B. Woodfield A still remain top after a fine 3-2 away win at Sedgley Ex B.

In Division Three, Wednesfield Cons B remain top after another good win, overcoming Bilston Bowling Club B 4-1.

John Schneider, Peter Slatcher, Dean Evans and Mark Davies all winning for Wednesfield, Mark Wall with the only frame of the night for Bilston B.C. Daniel Pugh of Wednesfield RBL A made the division’s highest break of the season so far with 57 in his team match against Sedgley Ex-servicemen’s D, though Sedgley won out 3-2 in the deciding frame.