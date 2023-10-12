Notification Settings

Mixed fortunes for Bloxwich’s leading teams

Published:

Both of Bloxwich Hockey Club’s first teams lost their unbeaten records in an up-and-down weekend for the club.

Hockey
Hockey

The ladies’ firsts were beaten 4-0 by a clinical Worcester side, their first loss of the season after four games.

And after three wins from three the men’s first team went down 2-1 to Redditch, despite Matty Boden’s seventh goal of the season.

It has been a tough start to the season for the ladies’ second team as they lost their fourth consecutive game, this time 5-0 against Lichfield thirds.

A Niki Lockley treble helped the ladies third team record a dominant 8-0 victory against Tamworth.

A Freya Wiggin double, as well as goals from Zanna Wade, Mia Anderson and Loz Horobin completed the victory.

And the fourths also put in a strong performance as they put four past WATS on their way to a 4-1 win.

The men’s second team had Danny Steatham to thank for their 4-3 win at Leek.

His hat-trick, as well as Adam Baldwin’s strike, were enough to earn the side their second win of the season.

The third team made it back-to-back wins after goals from Shabba Butti and Nathan Langley saw them defeat Tamworth 2-1.

And departing fourth-team manager Kev Short had a memorable final game in charge after his side secured a 2-0 win against North Staffs.

