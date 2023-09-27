Stafford leading the way at the top of the table

This week they were 4-1 winners away at Landywood A. Rob Wharne won the opener for Stafford after hitting a break of 50, before Steve Heath won a tight second frame as well to make it 2-0.

Chris Ward then won a comfortable third frame to seal the match win at 3-0 ahead before a win for Jake Vardy in frame four for Landywood made it 3-1.

The final frame saw Graham Beardmore edge out his opponent Lee Holder by a score of 55-44 to complete the 4-1 win for Stafford.

Next up saw two potential title rivals go head-to-head as Wednesfield Cons A won 3-2 at home against Pelsall Social A after coming back from 2-0 down.

Pelsall raced into a 2-0 lead with Lee Cross and Adrian Rosa taking their frames after both hitting breaks of 65. Oliver Spooner pulled a frame back for Wednesfield before Simon Gough forced a deciding frame.

The turnaround was then completed as Lee Bannister edged out his opponent in the final frame by a score of 49-36 to earn his side the comeback victory.

Charlemont A remain level on points with them in third place as they won 5-0 at home against Old Hall A thanks to frames from Ricky Sadler, Dan Ward (38 break), Phil Bellingham, John Spencer and Chris Compton.

Elsewhere, Bloxwich Memorial A were big winners this week as they won 5-0 at home against Bentley Moor A, with frames from Josh Walker, Mitchell Lowbridge, Alan Hathaway, Craig Meredith and Stewart Jones.

The next match saw Poets Corner A also pick up a big win as they won 5-0 away at Bentley Moor A – Pommy Kang, Riley Parsons, Dave Blunt, Adam Hartshorn and Daniel Hartley did the damage.

In Division One, Dartmouth Central went top of the table after picking up a 5-0 win away at Lichfield Road BC. Wins for Paul Piddock, Liam Wright, Arthur Russell, David Collins and Andy Hickman saw them get the whitewash as they made it three wins out of three at the start of the season.

The Amery Club are two points back in second place after they won 3-2 away at Rushall Labour B. Carl Rushton and Ben Onions won the opening two frames for Amery, but Stephen Cooke and Sean Davies forced a deciding frame. The comeback wasn’t to be though as the Amery’s Brian Guest would take the decider by a score of 41-15 to give his side the win.