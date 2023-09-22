Mixed start for Bloxwich sides

Bloxwich ladies’ thirds player Steph Oates, left, battles for the ball against Stafford

The men’s first team won 5-3 against newly-relegated Stone – braces from Matty Boden and Alex Hill plus a thunderbolt from Richard Parker was enough to take all the points.

The men’s seconds started life under new captain Jon Morris with a 2-1 defeat away to Sutton, George Foster with the Bloxwich goal.

Rich Bessey and Shabba Butt were on the scoresheet, but it didn’t stop the men’s thirds losing 5-2 against Old Wulfs, while the development side lost 3-0 to Newport.

The ladies’ first team drew 2-2 at Stratford. Hannah Raines and Katie Freeman-Marrocco scored for Bloxwich.

A Susie Morris flick proved nothing but consolation for the ladies’ seconds as they slipped to a 4-1 defeat against Stafford.

The ladies’ thirds made an early start against Stafford, but lost 2-0.

However, the ladies’ fourths won 1-0 against Finchfield thanks to a goal from Loz Horobin and the juniors – Bloxwich Bears – won 8-0 North Staffs.