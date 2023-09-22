Notification Settings

Mixed start for Bloxwich sides

GrassrootsPublished:

There was a mixed bag of results on the opening weekend of the season for Bloxwich Hockey Club.

Bloxwich ladies’ thirds player Steph Oates, left, battles for the ball against Stafford

The men’s first team won 5-3 against newly-relegated Stone – braces from Matty Boden and Alex Hill plus a thunderbolt from Richard Parker was enough to take all the points.

The men’s seconds started life under new captain Jon Morris with a 2-1 defeat away to Sutton, George Foster with the Bloxwich goal.

Rich Bessey and Shabba Butt were on the scoresheet, but it didn’t stop the men’s thirds losing 5-2 against Old Wulfs, while the development side lost 3-0 to Newport.

The ladies’ first team drew 2-2 at Stratford. Hannah Raines and Katie Freeman-Marrocco scored for Bloxwich.

A Susie Morris flick proved nothing but consolation for the ladies’ seconds as they slipped to a 4-1 defeat against Stafford.

The ladies’ thirds made an early start against Stafford, but lost 2-0.

However, the ladies’ fourths won 1-0 against Finchfield thanks to a goal from Loz Horobin and the juniors – Bloxwich Bears – won 8-0 North Staffs.

n Send your hockey reports and pictures to sports@expressandstar.co.uk by 10am on Monday

