Louie nets six of the best as Sports score 16 in cup

Ashmore were 6-1 winners

Mason found the back of the net six times and was joined on the scoresheet by a regular hat-trick from Matt Hearsey, a brace apiece by Kieran Francis and Luke Ellis, and one each for Scott Sandland, Joe Finch and Callum Head.

Alex Trout also provided some goalscoring heroics for AFC Bradmore in the first round of Staffordshire FA’s Sunday Challenge Cup. He netted four times, while Leigh Edwards got two in their 6-1 win over Starlands Warriors.

Elsewhere in the competition, Yohan Oko, Brett Morris and Fraser Kerry fired AFC Perton past Tamventus, 3-0, while Vybez Warstones Wanderers were 8-1 victors at Gunners thanks to Rhyce Brown (two), Dominic Fearon (two), Chad Birch, Dimitri Dunkley, Omar Haughton and an own goal.

There was a more modest scoreline in the opening round of the Wolverhampton Charity Cup as Chris Wood and Shane Farrington scored in Tettenhall Athletic’s 2-0 victory over Viking United.

Ryan Wilkins and Adam Shorto fired Victoria to a 2-1 triumph at Warstones Wanderers AFC in league Division One, with Josh Carvel on target for the hosts, while Emerald Athletic were 2-0 winners at Down Syndrome Awareness United.

Simone Paisley got the only goal in Horse & Jockey’s victory over AFC White Horse in Division Two, while Dynamo 50 Stile edged out Wednesfield RBL by the odd goal in five thanks to strikes from David Bochniak, Steve Pitt and Donte Nelson. Joe Hughes got both of Wednesfield’s goals. Amrik Sanchera, Shaun Campbell and Raymond Esedebe gave Connaugt United a 3-0 win at Belgrade, while there was a nine-goal thriller between Tettenhall and AFC KT Rangers that the hosts just won.

Mark Giles scored four of Tettenhall’s goals and George Hadfenden got the other, while Amhal McLean (two), Ryan Tynsley and an own goal. made up Rangers’ quartet.

Rhys Horton also grabbed four goals as Ashmore beat Bradmore Social 6-1 in Division Three, with Soms Sibanda adding a brace. Scott Shortiss replied.

Luke Cockburn and Armend Tora both netted hat-tricks as Balls to Cancer were 8-1 victors at Sporting Codsall, with Tom Stacey and Owen Eggington also on target.

Leon Roberts was the hat-trick hero for Warstones Wanderers Mockton as they triumphed 5-2 at Spartans, with Ryan Williams and Gavin Sahota also scoring. Kofi Premeh and Orlando Beckett netted for Spartans.

Bushbury Hill came from behind at half-time to beat Royal Oak Chapel Ash. Sam Harris had given Royal Oak the lead before Ryan Shirley (two), Charlie Russell and Adekoya Jasper hit back.

In Division Four, Warstones Wanderers WN edged out Codsall Wanderers 3-2 courtesy of strikes from Alun Harris, Owen Love and Declan Fletcher. Alex Ceney and Oliver Taylor scored for Codsall.

Toll House thrashed Pattingham Panthers 7-1 thanks to Jayden Bradley (two), Josh Baloucoune, Alex O’Connor, Luke Henson, Jack Adams and an own goal.

AFC Huntsmen won an eight-goal thriller at Mental Health, 5-3, with Shaun Caddy (two), Christian Keay, Kyle Evans and Sam Jones on target, while Izaak Burton and Jack Hill were the hat-trick heroes for Sedgley Rangers in their 6-2 success against Black Country Phoenix. Keegan Stanley and Liam Tibbs replied.