Gr-eight start to season as Sunday sides go goal-crazy

There were a total of 50 goals in the division with Hawkins Sports sitting top of the pile in the early standings after an 8-0 home win over Dog & Partridge.

A hat-trick for Matt Hearsey and goals for Jack Braid, Louie Mason, Kieran Francis, Joe Hindley and Callum Wood ensured a dominant opening day victory for Hawkins.

The two other teams to net eight to open were Jungle Juice, in an 8-1 trouncing of Old Bush Athletic Blues, and Victoria thrashed Hattas 8-2.

Adam Shorto’s hat-trick, as well as two goals from Daniel Scragg and one each for Ryan Wilkins, Daniel Lawrence and Oli West, earned Victoria the three points.

Warstones Wanderers won 6-2 at home to Sporting Athletic with goals from Harry Slater (two), Ashley Evans, Alex Ryder, Michael Hancox and a 35-yard effort from Sam Bennett.

Miles Graham and Tishoy Brown were the scorers for Sporting Athletic.

Elsewhere, Codsall Legion Sundats beat Down Syndrome Awareness United 6-4, and Emerald Athletic won 4-1 away at Warstones Wanderers Wolves.

There was no shortage of goals in Division Two either.

Belgrade sit top after a 12-4 victory over Dynamo 50 Stile.

Hat-tricks for Troy Wilson and Lee Gray, a brace for Andy Turvey, and one each for Charlie Cook, Alex Ekumah, Sherif Ainoo and Antoine Julien completed the rout.

Connaught United won 4-3 in a close game away at Tettenhall.

Goals from Derry Peeler, Rodney Williams, Luke Brown and Theon Henry-Guthrie were enough to defeat the hosts, whose scorers were Bran Manboard, Ki Large and Tom Rowley.

AFC Willenhall beat AFC White Horse 3-1 with goals from Daniel Hobson, Jake Morgan and Alex Banks, whilst Fabian Facey’s goal saw Vybez Warstones Wanderers beat Wednesfield RBL 1-0.

AFC Bradmore sit second after a 3-0 win at AFC Perton.

In Division Three, four goals in 20 minutes saw Viking United come from 4-1 down to win 5-4 at home to Warstones Wanderers Monkton.

Bradmore Social enjoyed a more comfortable morning with a 5-2 win at Sporting Codsall.

Two goals for Abi Akande, and one each for Jamala Reid, Courage Meughe and Scott Shortiss were enough for the win.

Goals from Shane Farrington, Liam Lawton and Levi Abbotts wrapped up a 3-0 victory for Tettenhall Athletic at home to Balls to Cancer.

Tyler Sherwood’s strike wasn’t enough to earn his Bushbury Hill side any points, they went down 4-1 to Ashmore.

Portobello Rangers started with a 2-0 win over Royal Oak Chapel Ash.

In Division Four, MG FC sit top after handing out an 11-0 thrashing at Chase Colts.

A Jack Adams hat-trick secured Toll House a 5-1 win over Black Country Phoenix.

Ethan Campbell and Aiden Bartlett also got on the scoresheet for Toll House, whilst Sam Roberts scored a consolation goal for the away side.

Matt Preston’s goal earnt DY United a 1-0 win over AFC Huntsmen.

There were also wins for Barnhurst Lane Lions who beat Codsall Wanderers 4-3, Pattingham Panthers who won 2-1 away at Sedgley Rangers.