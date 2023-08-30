Hosey triumphs in Gilberts 301 knockout event

Rich Hosey and Simon Mountford

Hosey was pushed all the way in the semi-finals by Rob Thompson, coming out a 4-3 winner, while Mountford put out Kev Bambrick 4-2.

Losing quarter-finalists were Wayne Jones, Brett Cooper, Dan Jones and Tom Garfield.

In the Tettenhall Wednesday League, Railway enjoyed a great 5-2 win against Codsall Bull.

Jamie Daly, Colin Banks, Wayne Horton, John Evans and Len Slade did the damage, with Neil Baugh and Sean Flynn replying for Bull.

Swan Compton and Jacks Bar was a topsy-turvy tie.

Steve Cousins took first for Swan before Stu Steele and Jimmy Handley put Jacks ahead. Eddie Hill levelled up the tie, only for John Handley to again give Jacks the lead.

Jason McNally took the match into a decider, but it was Jacks’ Craig Skitt who held his nerve to take the match.

Leaders Moreton Arms had Sean Griffin, Jon Cunningham, Dave Cook, Lee Cook and Joe Cook to thank for a 5-2 victory over Cleveland Arms, while ECC beat Pheasant 6-1 – Richard Newey, Paul Bromley, Conrad Taylor, John Mycock, Louis Burley and Phil Mayo the super six, with Adam Teasdale replying.

In the Wolverhampton Tuesday League Cup, semi-finalists have been decided.

ECC defeated Corpus A 5-2 to complete a 9-5 aggregate victory, Gilberts overcame Wednesfield Legion 10-4, Woodfield destroyed ECC B 13-1 while Ring of Bells put out Corpus B 10-4.

In the Gilberts Monday Individual League, Division One leader Scott Baker seems likely to take the title, moving 27 points clear of Ben Johnson after this week, defeating John Simms 8-0.

Division Two is closer. Leader Jason Hough remains three points clear of Clark Cook after beating Neville Quinton 5-3, with third-place Tony Singh only nine points behind with a game in hand.