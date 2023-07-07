Brereton ready to honour club legend ‘Sixer’

The sides involved last year

Harvey was a prolific centre-forward in the 1940s and 50s for Brereton Social and last year, his former club organised a centenary match to mark what would’ve been his 100th birthday.

The event, which saw Rocester prevail 4-0 over Brereton, was such a resounding success that it will now be held as an annual event.

Wyrley United will be this year’s visitors for the Sixer Harvey Memorial Cup with kick-off at 2:30pm, and the trophy will be presented by Harvey’s great grandson Brynn.

Harvey’s daughter Anne Dickson is helping organise the event, and said: “It was lovely and it was such success, and so many people turned up. Actually, a lot of people said they came because they had read it in the Express & Star. They’ve decided to play the match annually, and Brereton Social will host the match against a different visiting team each year.

“We hope people will come along and enjoy the match. All the proceeds will be going towards the ongoing improvements of the clubhouse and the grounds.”

Sixer Harvey earned his nickname due to his reputation of scoring six goals in a game on more than one occasion. He enjoyed a distinguished career in Staffordshire before his untimely death from a brain tumour aged 47.

He had trials with professional clubs and hoped to pursue a career in the game until those ambitions were dashed by the Second World War.

Dickson says she is very proud and grateful to be able to honour her late father’s memory.

“Sixer has never been forgotten,” she added.

“His wife, my mum (Margaret who was also known as Peggy), passed away earlier this year.

“She was hoping to be at the match this year and she was 96. She always got very sad when his memorial date came up in March.

She always used to be a big supporter of him going wherever he wanted to go, whoever he wanted to play for. She always liked him playing for Brereton Social – she loved that club.