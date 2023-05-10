Newport runners tackle the Drayton 10k

runners

The course wound its way anticlockwise around the town, with both the start and finish lines on the school playing fields.

The runners were well supported along the route, especially on the hill at the 9k point where they have to overcome their tired legs to ascend into the town centre up Phoenix Bank.

Before the 10k race started, a series of fun runs took place for junior runners aged under 15.

Newport’s Fae and Harry Stokes both took part, with Harry taking second place in the boys’ 12-14 category, before they cheered on dad Oliver and grandad John, who both took part in the 10k race.

In a field of nearly 1,500 runners, David Clarke was the first NDRC runner home, taking 15th in a time of 37 minutes, three seconds.

Phil Dolding was next (156th in 45:06), followed by Neil Fairbrother (47:04), Gary Mountford (49:28), Oliver Stokes (49:48).

Kay Wilkinson-Smith was Newport’s first female finisher, taking 338th position, and fourth in her category, with a time of 50:16.

The other Newport finishers were Simon Smith (51:17), John Metzger (52:22), Ralph Humphries (55:14), Helen Mason (58:42), Stephen Braiden (1:05:07), Louise Patterson (1:05:42), John Stokes (1:14:04) and Liz Mountford (1:20:31).

30/4/21: Dubrovnik 5k

Last Sunday, two members of Newport & District Running Club took part in the Du Motion Dubrovnik 5K, which starts and finishes on the iconic Stradun, the main street through the old town of Dubrovnik. Heather and Daniel Campbell-Miles were there on holiday, made a last-minute decision to enter, and Daniel was kind enough to send us this report of their experience:

More than 50 nations were represented across the weekend of racing, which included a 21k race starting five minutes before the 5k, and a 2.5k run around the city walls (including 1080 steps!) yesterday.

Heather ran while I walked with Acacia in the pram (though a jog briefly threatened to break out on a particularly smooth section of tarmac).

The course leaves the old town through the Ploce gate and follows the city wall before going towards the port on a very undulating course (over 100m of elevation gain). It then loops back and enters the old town through Pile Gate, with a 250m sprint down the Stradun to finish!

Heather finished in 32:21 for 262nd position (83rd female) and Acacia and I finished in 43:35 for 687th position of 838.