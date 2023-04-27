Athletic bounce back to get their hands on Charity Cup

Shere Punjab Wolverhampton celebrate after winning the Roger Brindley Memorial Cup

With local rivalry very much at stake, Athletic ran out worthy 5-1 winners over Trysull FC in the final of the European Mezzanine Systems-sponsored Lester Charity Cup after notching four second-half goals.

Athletic got off to a splendid start, breaking the deadlock after just eight minutes when Alex Haynes slid the ball home, getting on the end of a low cross.

Strong defensive work enabled Athletic to go in at the break with that slender one-goal advantage after Trysull FC had threatened through Alex Bowerman and Benji Johnson.

The second period was just five minutes old when Athletic doubled their lead when a fierce Jordan Butcher drive took a deflection and beat Trysull FC keeper Jack Bradley.

Just before the hour, Athletic's hopes were further boosted when substitute Arron Bolton let fly from 20 yards and saw his effort deflected past the unfortunate Bradley.

Within four minutes, Athletic were in full control as Callum Kearney turned in a left-wing cross to make it 4-0.

Trysull Athletic celebrate winning the 2023 Lester Charity Cup

Trysull FC never gave up the battle and substitute Carrick Chaney headed in from close range on 66 minutes to cut his side's deficit before man-of-the-match Chad Brandrick made it a winning nap hand for Athletic.

In the second final of the day, long-serving Shere Punjab Wolves were finally celebrating their first piece of Beacon Sunday League silverware.

Having started out in the open age section several years ago, Shere Seniors emerged victorious in the final of the Mini-Pro Golf Parks (Wolverley)-sponsored Roger Brindley Memorial Over-30s Cup at AFC Wulfrunians' ground, defeating Issa Casuals 4-2.

In a keenly-contested final, Casuals went close when Ash Smith broke through, but saw his lob over Shere keeper Andrew Stevens hit the bar.

Roger Martin (Trysull Athletic secretary), Brian Lester (League Chairman), Joel Craner (Captain) and Steve Hussey (Manager) celebrate

It was just before the half-hour-mark when Casuals broke the deadlock with a well-executed free-kick from Sam Whitehouse.

However, it took Shere only seven minutes to draw level. After a shot from Alex Birch was blocked, Arun Sanghera pounced to find the net.

Shere upped the pressure for a while, with Avi Atwal denied by the inside of a post, before his side led for the first time. Just two minutes of the first half remained when Birch found space and drove home.

The second period was only three minutes old when Shere opened up a crucial two-goal advantage through man-of-the-match Hardeep Sangha.

Hardeep Sangha (Shere Punjab W-ton Man of the Match and Matthew Green from competition sponsor Mini-Pro Golf Parks Wolverley

But Casuals were by no means out of the game and a cross into the Shere box on 76 minutes found the mark thanks to a low diving header from Matt Hissey.

Shere responded again and it was they who grabbed an all-important fourth through Hardeep Sangha to clinch their first ever piece of Beacon silverware.

Last night (Wednesday), Trysull Athletic were due to contest their second final of the season when facing Paycare Division runners up AFC Sporting Gornal in the 353 Photography-sponsored Chell Cup.