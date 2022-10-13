Comeback kings shine on thrilling weekend of action

Sporting Gornal

In the Paycare Division, no fewer than three fixtures saw maximum points secured after the eventual winners had been trailing.

There was a nine-goal thriller at the Dell Stadium, Brierley Hill where AFC Sporting Gornal kept up their excellent early-season form with a memorable 5-4 success over visiting Trysull FC.

Star performer for Sporting was four-goal Tyler Goodyear, who pushed his seasonal tally so far this term into double figures.

While Trysull played their part in such a memorable encounter, Sporting player-manager Matt Russon described the game as ‘a credit to the Beacon League’.

Sporting had led 3-1 earlier in the second period, before newcomers Trysull FC bounced back to take a 4-3 advantage.

However, Sporting were not finished and they responded to grab all three points to register their third league win in five.

Central defender Harry Hayden made it a nap hand for Sporting, with the quartet of Sam Doody, Harry Woodhouse, Jordache Crawford-Brown and Connor Stokes keeping things close for Trysull.

Gunmakers Arms are also enjoying good early-season form in the Paycare and although they trailed by two goals at home to Wombourne Athletic, the former eventually ran out 3-2 victors.

Ben Aust and Brandon Malpass had put Wombourne 2-0 ahead inside 25 minutes, before the Gunners showed their battling qualities and hit back to take all three points through Nathaniel Strachan (two) and Matt Bradley. The other comeback kings were unbeaten Sedgley Rangers, who had Brad Ormerod notching a hat-trick to edge out Bushbury Hill.

Having had Ryan Blower bagging a fine double in the first half, Bushbury appeared to be on course for a second league win. But despite the heroics of keeper Asa Maer, they too relinquished all three points.

It was during an all-action second half that Maer kept out a Sedgley penalty, then moments later produced a great acrobatic save to tip over goal-bound effort from the visitors.

In another Paycare clash, Trysull Athletic picked up their first point of the campaign in a closely-fought 2-2 draw away to AFC Bloxwich who had won their opening two league games. Trysull looked to be heading for all three points after moving 2-0 ahead on 65 minutes through Sam Collier and Chad Brandrick.

Liam Parton cut the deficit from the penalty spot with 20 minutes remaining before Ryan Jones earned a point for Bloxwich with an 81st-minute leveller.

Meanwhile, Brandhall Colts marched on at the head of the pack after soundly sinking visiting Sedgley & Gornal United East 7-1.

The Colts extended their 100 per cent start to five matches as the goals flowed from Kyle Armstrong (three), Josh Gethan, Jacob Burroughs, Jephthah Machipisa and Conor Armstrong. The sole consolation came from Dan Hickman. There was better news for Sedgley & Gornal United West as they remained undefeated after running out 3-1 winners at AFC Goldthorne. On target were Oliver Morris, Dylan Cook and Harry Hill, while Liam Bell replied.

There was cup disappointment for Beacon outfit Lane Head Titans as they fell 4-1 away to Stafford Sunday side Samson Blewitt in the first round of the Staffs FA TB Williamson Cup. Jamie Wassell was the Titans’ sole scorer.