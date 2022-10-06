Sisters earn black belts

Lola and Ava Daniels with Sensei Steve Lakin at Stafford Shotokan Karate Club

The sisters were awarded their 1st Dan black belts as several students took part in the grading, with Sarah Lakin earning the first ever 2nd Dan black belt at the club as well.

But it was the achievement of Ava and Lola that really stood out.

Sensei Steve Lankin said: “These young ladies are formidable martial artists and we’re proud to have them in our club.

“They’re an inspiration to all and they showed great courage and determination and it is with great pleasure to welcome them into the black belt team.”

The grading began with the newest members of the Stafford club with Eidie Jelfs and Phoebe Bull earning themselves white belts with three stripes.

Jackson Lakin, Yashas Nair, Harry and Hattie Mellor, Mason Andrews, Ethen Kitson, Harvey Green, Jovan Sadhra, Jaeci Bullock, Mia Stanley Dodd and Jan Izworski all earned white belts with various red stripes.

Tess Hardwick, Phoebe Burns and Joshua Johnson were promoted to 5th Kyu yellow belt, while Terry Roberts and Kin Sadhra were awarded their 5th and 4th Kulu orange belts, respectively.

Willam Andrew put one of the best performances of the grading in to earn himself a 2nd Kyu blue belt, while Ethan Berns, Jessica Payne and Mikka Sadhra all reached 1st Kyu brown belt – as did Hayley Pritchard.

The family run club meets every Wednesday at Stafford Rangers Football Social Club, with beginners from 6.30-7.30pm and adults and experienced students from 7.30pm until 9pm.