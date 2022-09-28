Notification Settings

£300,000 all-weather football pitch unveiled in Stafford

By Deborah HardimanStaffordGrassrootsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The operators of a football centre have unveiled a £300,000 all-weather pitch in time for the tournament season.

Stafford Soccer Centre
Stafford Soccer Centre

Stafford Soccer Centre said the new synthetic grass area has been proving a big hit with the community with Stafford Rangers using it for junior and academy side training and matches.

The latest development followed the opening of two 3G five-a-side enclosed pitches last October at the site, in Weston Road, Stafford.

Such pitches are ideal for the game, offering better grip and a smoother playing surface.

The centre, is a subsidiary of Beaconside Sports and Fitness and is located on the former site of the town's Staffordshire University campus.

Stafford Soccer Centre

New Beacon Group chief executive Paul Till said: “We have made significant investment at Stafford Soccer Centre. It will allow us to develop and expand our presence in the community through our programme of football related activities, giving more people the opportunity to get involved as a player, spectator or user of the pitches."

The site is open daily from 6am-10pm Monday to Friday and 8am-8pm on weekends.

It has indoor and outdoor facilities, grass pitches for hire, a gym and multi-sports centre, changing and shower facilities, a cafe, a bar, developed under a £5 million investment project.

The centre said it has seen huge demand for more high quality football facilities in Stafford in recent years.

