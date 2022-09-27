Maxfield top-scores to maintain a three-way tie

Maxfield’s break was the highest this week and helped his team secure a 3-2 win away at Sedgley WMC A to maintain a three-way tie at the summit.

Charlemont Bowling Club’s A squad and Shifnal WM A are the other pair leading the way three weeks into the season. Both were 3-2 winners at home to Stafford Institute and Baggeridge Social Club respectively.

Sedgley Ex Serviceman’s A got their season going with a 5-0 victory against still winless Pennfield B, Simon Hickman, Arun Mehta, Lee Holder, Andy Highfield and Gurdip Sidhu all winning.

Landywood A claimed an impressive 4-1 win away at Pennfield A. Professional Jason Kendrick got the hosts off to a great start with an fine 69 break but Jack Harris, Steve Barton, Dave Turner and Mick Stockley all won for the visitors.

Poet’s Corner B continue to lead the way at the top of Division Two, but Shifnal B and Golden Cue A are hot on their heels with all three teams still unbeaten.

Steve Powell’s break of 66 helped Shifnal overcome Sedgley WMC B, while Golden Cue beat Hotshots B 3-2.

Woodfield B have also enjoyed a strong start and are within striking distance of the summit, having played a match fewer.

Steve Garner, Richard Scott, Matt Harvey and Eddie Gough all took frames in their impressive 4-1 home win over Goodyear. Elsewhere, Bentley Moor A got back on track winning ways with a fine 4-1 win away at Stafford Institute B. Rob Hayward, Phil Bush, Carl Wilkes and Neil Harper all won, with Stuart Jones grabbing Stafford’s consolation.

Leaders Rugeley Progressive are the only unbeaten team in Division Three following a fine 4-1 win away at Fordhouses.

Callum Kendall, Ryan Wood, Ashley Maxwell-Keys and Adam Haycock were all winners on the night, with Ian Jennings taking a consolation frame for the hosts.

Codsall Firs A moved up to second with a 5-0 away victory at winless Charlemont B.

The visitors were set on their way by Steve Goodall’s break of 42, the highest in the division this week, with Wayne Habberley, Dan Roberts, Ben Allen and Steve Heath also winning frames. Poet’s Corner D claimed a comfortable 4-1 ‘derby’ win over their E team to stay top of Division Four, Mark Poole, Dean Tillson, Chris Lane and Nick Roden all getting the better of their opponents.

There was a welcome first win of the season for Forty Four A, who saw off Bentley Moor B 4-1 on home turf. Beechdale Social are also off the mark after beating Codsall B 3-2.

Mark Crook held his nerve to win the decider as Division Five leaders Woodfield C claimed a 3-2 home victory over RAFA.