Landywood are back on top as they chase title

Jack Harris (52 break) and Adrian Rosa put them into a 2-0 before Lee Holder (35 break) pulled one back, but Steve Barton and Bill Stanton wrapped up the victory.

They are joined at the top of table by Wednesfield Cons A, who were 4-1 victors at Stafford Institute.

Oliver Spooner took a high-scoring opener after a break of 32 before Lee Thomson went onto win frame two for a 2-0 lead. Steve Heath pulled a frame back for the hosts, but Andy Price (39 break) and Lee Bannister saw them home.

Elsewhere, newly-promoted Old Hall A got their first win of the season as they won 3-2 at home against Poet’s Corner B. Darren Millard and Tony Walker picked up wins for Poets, but it wasn’t to be their night as Alan Killian, Brad Peach and Mick Neill gave the hosts a 3-2 win.

In Division One, recently-relegated Aldridge Cons A are joint top after they won 4-1 at home against The Amery Club thanks to Mark Pearsall (33 break), Simon Robey, Steve Ashurst and Alistair Morrison. Des Pitt replied.

Landywood SC C made it two wins from two matches as they won 3-2 at home against Darlaston Pool Hall & Grill with frame wins for Dave Turner (52 break), Dale Hughes and Scott Robinson. Ron Smith and Callum Kendall grabbed Darlaston’s frames.

Next up saw promoted Q Bar pick up their first win of the season as they won 4-1 at home against Bloxwich Memorial B thanks to frames from Stewart Baker, Adrian Holmes, Sean Gwint and Tom Collier. Billy Walker picked up a consolation for Bloxwich.

In Division Two, there are three teams sharing the lead at the top of the table on nine points – with the first of them, Beechdale Social Club, winning 3-2 at home against Willenhall Liberal Club thanks to Rikki Foster, Josh Tolley and a deciding frame win for Sam Dick on the last black. Willenhall’s two frame wins came through Paul Evans and Peter Blower.

Next up saw the second of the trio Dartmouth Central pick up a 3-2 win at home to Darlaston Cons. Jason Lewis and Ian Miles were winners for the visitors, but they weren’t enough as James Hart, Paul Piddock and Gary Warner got Dartmouth the narrow win.

The final team of the trio saw Poet’s Corner D pick up a 3-2 home win over Aldridge Cons B. Wins for Nick Roden, Mark Poole and Harry Garbett got the job done for the hosts, while the visitors frame wins came through Steve Vowles and Bob Davis.