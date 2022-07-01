Brades FC secure dramatic title win

Brades FC celebrate their title win

Brades FC, who are based in Oldbury and play in division three of the Warley Sunday League, needed 17 goals to overtake leaders Hill Top Miners to win the league title with just two games to go.

In their penultimate fixture against Langley Gold, injuries and suspensions meant they were reduced to just 11 players and as they entered half-time drawing 0-0, their impossible task was slipping away.

However, with no substitutes on hand they won 8-0 after a blistering second half display and set up the final day clash with Three Diamonds needing nine goals to snatch the trophy.

Once again playing without any substitutes, Brades were winning 5-1 at half-time before sealing a 10-1 win, which secured the division three title.

Manager Nathan Hadley said: "I always knew the 17-goal difference we had to overturn in those two games was going to be a difficult task because of division we were in and the teams we were playing, but I knew the lads could get it done if they wanted it bad enough.

"Our main striker Dale Huckfield is a machine up front and Rikki Danton, our creative midfielder, supplied him. But to be fair it was a team effort from everyone.

"When we realised we got over the line the sense of jubilation from everyone was very emotional.

"Our sponsors . Bates Tool Hire and Copes Potatoes have been with us from the start and without them we wouldn’t have gone from division five to now, as we go into division two. We aim to have a good cup run and push towards the premier division.

"I will also say Warley Sunday League, who have provided football for over 60 years now, don’t get the recognition they deserve."

The team also pride themselves on being open to mental health struggles and encourage their players to come forward with any issues they have.

Hadley added: "There are a few lads within the team who have suffered mental health issues and for men it’s a difficult situation sometimes to open up.