Three more prizes handed out by Aldridge League

Aldridge Snooker League

The first match saw the final of the Mick Faulkner Masters Memorial Trophy between two-time defending champion Robbie James (Landywood SC) and former three-time winner Adrian Rosa (Poets Corner) played at Wednesfield Conservative club.

Defending champion James got off to a flying start taking the opening frame comfortably with two breaks of 38 to take a 1-0 lead, but Rosa responded straight away with a break of 43 to level at 1-1.

The next frame proved to be a very cagey affair with some fine safety and neither player willing to give the other an easy chance and it was Rosa who edged ahead 2-1 doing just enough with the few half chances given. James responded in emphatic fashion with a fine 71 break in the next to level the match at 2-2 and take it into a deciding frame.

In the deciding frame, James was in first with a run of 25 before breaking down, but after an in-off Rosa responded with a break of 30 and then made the decisive break of 38 to claim his fourth Masters title in six years.

The next competition saw the final of the Bryn Williams Handicap League Cup, which was played at Poets Corner between Premier Division sides Aldridge Cons A and Bloxwich Sports A, with Aldridge going into the match with a 35-point handicap start over the course of the match.

Adrian Woods, Ryan Woods and Jake Vardy put Bloxwich in charge before Simon Robey got Aldridge on the board to leave Bloxwich 44 points up going into the final frame. And Matt Warrilow held off Mark Westwood to confirm Bloxwich Sports A as winners for the first time.

The last match of the week saw Oliver Spooner and Josh Walker of Wednesfield Cons take on Jack Harris and Steve Barton of Landywood in the Foursomes Handicap final at Poets Corner.

The Wednesfield pair started with a 15-point start per frame and they could not be caught as they won all three frames to give them their first Foursomes Handicap title.