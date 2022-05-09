Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Swimming legend Ellie Simmonds inspires Sutton Coldfield school pupils

By Matthew PanterGrassrootsPublished:

Swimming legend Ellie Simmonds made a splash when she visited a Sutton school to give students an inspirational speech.

Shrubbery School pupils got to try on Ellie Simmonds’ gold, silver and bronze medals when she visited to give an inspirational talk.
Shrubbery School pupils got to try on Ellie Simmonds’ gold, silver and bronze medals when she visited to give an inspirational talk.

Ellie, who began her swimming career at Boldmere Swimming Club before representing Great Britain at four Paralympics, even brought along some of her eight medals for children to try on at the Shrubbery.

Ellie, 27, said: “It was brilliant to speak to the children and they were so interested and full of amazing questions.

“By visiting schools like this I really want to make children think about their own aspirations, whatever they are, and help them to see that through hard work and determination you can achieve your dreams – because I did!”

Pupils at the Walmley school watched clips of Ellie winning in the pool at the Beijing, London and Rio Paralympics, before being given the chance to try on some of the medals she was awarded.

The swimming star also explained how years of dedication, training twice each day, saw her go from Wyndley Leisure Centre to the Paralympic poolside.

Headteacher Amanda Lees said: “We were really honoured to have Ellie visit the Shrubbery, and the children were spellbound by her stories, which were truly inspirational.

“Ellie is the latest in a series of guest speakers we have arranged at the Shrubbery, who we hope will inspire the children to achieve their full potential.”

Grassroots
Education
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News