Swimming legend Ellie Simmonds inspires Sutton Coldfield school pupils

Shrubbery School pupils got to try on Ellie Simmonds’ gold, silver and bronze medals when she visited to give an inspirational talk.

Ellie, who began her swimming career at Boldmere Swimming Club before representing Great Britain at four Paralympics, even brought along some of her eight medals for children to try on at the Shrubbery.

Ellie, 27, said: “It was brilliant to speak to the children and they were so interested and full of amazing questions.

“By visiting schools like this I really want to make children think about their own aspirations, whatever they are, and help them to see that through hard work and determination you can achieve your dreams – because I did!”

Pupils at the Walmley school watched clips of Ellie winning in the pool at the Beijing, London and Rio Paralympics, before being given the chance to try on some of the medals she was awarded.

The swimming star also explained how years of dedication, training twice each day, saw her go from Wyndley Leisure Centre to the Paralympic poolside.

Headteacher Amanda Lees said: “We were really honoured to have Ellie visit the Shrubbery, and the children were spellbound by her stories, which were truly inspirational.