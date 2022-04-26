Notification Settings

Sutton Coldfield Games hailed a big success

By Matthew Panter

Organisers of the Sutton Coldfield Accessible Community Games hailed this year’s event at BMet College as another great success.

The Sutton Coldfield Accessible Games. Pictures: Richard Harris
Event organiser Dennis Kennedy said: “We are super chuffed with how the day wentto be honest. It was really enjoyable and we had a good turnout considering it was the Easter holidays and some people may have gone away.

“The weather was good – a bit windy but dry so it didn’t affect the chance to try out sports. Feedback was really positive and the photographs of those who took part, smiling, tell the story.

“The volunteers on the day were fantastic too and made the event a success. The BMet students were brilliant and Jason Allen, from the college, was a huge support and really helped point people in the right direction.”

Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell and Mayor, Councillor Terry Wood opened the Games, joined mascot Buddy.

Mr Mitchell said: “Sport is a universal language which everyone must be encouraged to explore.

“We’ve seen some extraordinary athletes over the years who flourished at their game despite difficult challenges. They prove that anything is possible, given the chance.

“I want to thank Dennis and his team for all the incredibly hard work and skill that has gone into organising these games and the 25 providers who have joined in, including Jason who works so hard at the college.”

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

News reporter covering Sutton Coldfield. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

