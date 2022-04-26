Sutton Coldfield Games hailed a big success

The Sutton Coldfield Accessible Games. Pictures: Richard Harris

Some 200 visitors enjoyed the inspirational event, which offered a free afternoon of inclusive sport for children and adults with learning, physical and sensory disabilities.

Visitors enjoyed an array of activities including climbing, boxing, dance, wheelchair basketball and tennis.

The Sutton Coldfield Accessible Games. Pictures: Richard Harris The Sutton Coldfield Accessible Games. Pictures: Richard Harris The Sutton Coldfield Accessible Games. Pictures: Richard Harris The Sutton Coldfield Accessible Games. Pictures: Richard Harris The Sutton Coldfield Accessible Games. Pictures: Richard Harris The Sutton Coldfield Accessible Games. Pictures: Richard Harris The Sutton Coldfield Accessible Games. Pictures: Richard Harris The Sutton Coldfield Accessible Games. Pictures: Richard Harris The Sutton Coldfield Accessible Games. Pictures: Richard Harris The Sutton Coldfield Accessible Games. Pictures: Richard Harris The Sutton Coldfield Accessible Games. Pictures: Richard Harris The Sutton Coldfield Accessible Games. Pictures: Richard Harris

Event organiser Dennis Kennedy said: “We are super chuffed with how the day wentto be honest. It was really enjoyable and we had a good turnout considering it was the Easter holidays and some people may have gone away.

“The weather was good – a bit windy but dry so it didn’t affect the chance to try out sports. Feedback was really positive and the photographs of those who took part, smiling, tell the story.

“The volunteers on the day were fantastic too and made the event a success. The BMet students were brilliant and Jason Allen, from the college, was a huge support and really helped point people in the right direction.”

Sutton Coldfield MP Andrew Mitchell and Mayor, Councillor Terry Wood opened the Games, joined mascot Buddy.

Mr Mitchell said: “Sport is a universal language which everyone must be encouraged to explore.

“We’ve seen some extraordinary athletes over the years who flourished at their game despite difficult challenges. They prove that anything is possible, given the chance.