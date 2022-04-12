Halesowen swimmers are just too fast

Despite all their victories, Halesowen placed second on points overall as five more victors swam quicker than the allowed times for individual events and were given ‘speeding tickets’. Head coach Josh Bradley said: “Although speeding tickets meant we didn’t gain points from those races, we take comfort from them knowing our training is working and our swimmers are improving well. Our juniors are doing a fantastic job and to see the whole squad all supporting each other, no matter their age, was joyous.”