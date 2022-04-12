Notification Settings

Halesowen swimmers are just too fast

Grassroots

Halesowen swimmers earned 17 gold medals as they played host to clubs from Tewkesbury and Worcester in their PGL Junior League meeting at West Bromwich Leisure Centre.

Despite all their victories, Halesowen placed second on points overall as five more victors swam quicker than the allowed times for individual events and were given ‘speeding tickets’. Head coach Josh Bradley said: “Although speeding tickets meant we didn’t gain points from those races, we take comfort from them knowing our training is working and our swimmers are improving well. Our juniors are doing a fantastic job and to see the whole squad all supporting each other, no matter their age, was joyous.”

Joshua Dearn, Evie Egerton and Emily Edwards all had some impressive swims in the under-9s events, while Alfie Hickman and Amelia Fowkes showed great fight in their freestyle events.

Halesowen Swimming Club has spaces in all groups. Book free trial at enquiries@halesowensc.org.uk

