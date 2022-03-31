Walsall Cricket Club full of beans with donation to support first girls team

Amish Dudhia (Chairman of Sponsorship at WCC), Diya Dudhia (Member of Girls Team), Tamaira Kapur (Member of Girls Team), Naveen Kapur (Chairman of Cricket at WCC)

Walsall Cricket Club, formed in 1812, launched an under-12s side at the back end of last year in a bid to produce a new generation of cricketers.

Now, Costa Coffee has helped fund equipment for the youngsters with a £500 donation as part of a nationwide community grant initiative.

Walsall Cricket Club chairman Naveen Kapur said: “On behalf of Walsall Cricket Club, we are so grateful to receive a £500 donation from Costa Coffee, and I’d also like to extend my sincere thanks to Amish Dudhia, our chairman of sponsorship, for his support in making this donation happen.

"The timing of receiving this donation has been key to the club as we have just introduced our first-ever girls’ cricket team, a project that has been two years in the making.

"The £500 donation provided by Costa Coffee will go towards purchasing new equipment and training for the newly-formed girls’ team, in the hope that we inspire and produce a new wave of cricketers.”

Walsall Cricket Club is one of 100 local charities and community groups across the country to be aided by Costa after successfully applying for funding.

John English, charity and community manager at Costa Coffee, added: “We were overwhelmed with the number of nominations and are delighted to be able to help Walsall Cricket Club.