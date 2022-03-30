Double duty for winning duo in Wolverhampton City Netball League

Phoenix sitting in top spot in the division, but second place is still up for grabs.
Division Five Allsortz dug deep to beat Katz 28-18 then were back on court to keep Kodiak Electra at bay, winning 29-25. Allsortz are now sitting pretty, having worked hard this season, and are hopeful of a top three position.
Division One: Jets Hawks 21 (1) Sapphires 42 (5); Lucas 35 (5) Sam 2 24 (1).
Division Two: Crescent 27 (5) Ladybirds 14 (1); Jets Falcons 35 (5) Pattingham Belles 26 (1).
Division Three: Inspire 22 (1) Libra Lea 34 (5); Kodiak Luna 26 (5) Wordsley Storks 16 (1); Inspire 24 (1) Phoenix Scorpions 35 (5).
Division Four: Dolls 2 23 (5) Sam 6 31 (5); Chasetown Diamonds 45 (5) Jupiter 16 (0).
Division Five: Allsortz 28 (5) Katz 18 (1); Allsortz 29 (5) Kodiak Electra 25 (2).Stourbridge Sapphires 1 5 (0) Whitmore Green 27 (5); Ice 26 (5) Stourbridge Sapphires 2 3 (0).