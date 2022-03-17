Major upset in Beacon Sunday League as Claregate suffer first defeat

Hagley United

Favourites for a fourth successive league crown, Claregate were stopped in their tracks as CTS deservedly took the spoils 3-1 to bring to an end the table toppers run of 11 games unbeaten, writes Dave McLean.

United hit hosts Claregate early on by taking a 2-0 advantage, although the home side cut the deficit through Alex Cameron just before the break.

It was midway through the second half that United grabbed a crucial third goal to take all three points, so gaining revenge on the Concentric Sales & Lettings Championship leaders.

In the early season clash between these two rivals, Claregate won by the odd goal in three, but the return saw goal heroes Jacob Crumpton, Rhyce Brown and Jack Kelly boost United's hopes of a top two or three finish. The former netted with a spectacular overhead kick from a long throw into the box by Sam Stokes.

Cup battlers, Coseley based Blades FC are just one step away from reaching the final of this season's NDT MIdlands Lester Charity Cup.

Blades emerged 3-1 winners over visiting top tier rivals Dudley Rangers United in a closely fought encounter.

Taylor Goodyear broke the deadlock for Blades in the first period, before Dylan Challis levelled as the interval approached. Goodyear restored his side's advantage on the hour mark and, ten minutes from time, Jack Hill hit a vital third to end Dudley's dream.

Blades will now face fellow Championship rivals Widdas, who have a big date in the prestigious Birmingham FA Sunday Vase this weekend, in the last four. The other Lester semi final sees Trysull Athletic take on AFC Bloxwich, dates to be confirmed.

Staying with the cup theme and Wolverley based Hagley United moved second in the Clinton Cup group after emerging 5-1 victors away to Wombourne Athletic in the latest round of qualifiers.

Hagley held a narrow 1-0 lead at the break, before running out worthy winners as Rhys Lee (three) and Baba Mohamed (two) stole the limelight in the second half. Wombourne's consolation came from Will Fellows.

There was a first Clinton Cup success for AFC Sporting Gornal as they ran out 3-0 victors over battling Bushbury Hill, who slipped to a first group defeat in three. Jordan Bristow (two) and Grant Davies were on target for Sporting.

In the Paycare Development Division, Lane Head Titans climbed out of the bottom two after chalking up a fine second league success 4-2 away to top six outfit Sedgley & Gornal United West. Securing the win for Titans were the quartet of Reece Wilson, Josh Langley, Adam Shorto and Cleve Belle. Liam Warden and Callum O'Connell replied.

There was one fixture in the Cater Cup group qualifiers and Gornal Rangers shared the points and four goals with visiting AFC Bloxwich. Two goal Jake Penn gave Rangers a 2-1 interval lead, while Thomas Battison and Reece Berry responded.

The final fixture this week saw Bilston Old Boys hit back from two goals down at the break against Collective Veterans to claim a fourth win in six in the Mini-Pro Golf Parks Eastern section, emerging impressive 6-2 winners.