Teams beat weather in Wolverhampton City Netball League

Netball

The Open semi-finals saw Division Three Kodiak Luna play Division One Chasetown A, with the latter winning comfortably, 31-19. Chasetown will meet Division Three Libra Lea in the final at the end of the season.

There was no rest for Chasetown A, who were straight back on court to face Sam 4 in a Division One league fixture, holding on to take the game 22-19.

The non-winners semi-final between Division One sides Phoenix Hornets and Jets Hawks went to extra-time to decide the winner, Hawks winning by just a single goal, 15-14.

Hawks will play Division One team Whitmore Y in the final.

The Plate semi-final saw Division Five Pattingham Diamonds and Division Three Phoenix Scorpions both through to finals week. Diamonds also went on to win their league game against Allsortz by just one goal, 17-16.