Teams beat weather in Wolverhampton City Netball League

The Open semi-finals saw Division Three Kodiak Luna play Division One Chasetown A, with the latter winning comfortably, 31-19. Chasetown will meet Division Three Libra Lea in the final at the end of the season.
There was no rest for Chasetown A, who were straight back on court to face Sam 4 in a Division One league fixture, holding on to take the game 22-19.
The non-winners semi-final between Division One sides Phoenix Hornets and Jets Hawks went to extra-time to decide the winner, Hawks winning by just a single goal, 15-14.
Hawks will play Division One team Whitmore Y in the final.
The Plate semi-final saw Division Five Pattingham Diamonds and Division Three Phoenix Scorpions both through to finals week. Diamonds also went on to win their league game against Allsortz by just one goal, 17-16.
Results. Open semi-finals: Kodiak Luna 19 Chasetown A 31; Phoenix 15 Libra Lea 25. Non-winners semi-finals: Phoenix Hornets 14 Jets Hawks 15; Chasetown Royals 16 Whitmore Y 29. Plate semi-finals: Jupiter 20 Pattingham Diamonds 33; Phoenix Scorpions 23 Allsortz 16. Division One: Chasetown A 22 (5) Sam 4 19 (2); Lucas 24 (5) Whitmore X 12 (1); Phoenix Hornets 12 (0) Sapphires 32 (5); Lucas 24 (5) Whitmore X 12 (1). Division Two: Dolls 1 14 (5) Ladybirds 12 (2). Division Three: Jets Eagles 14 (5) Thorns 12 (2). Division Four: Chasetown Diamonds 22 (5) Kodiak Nova 7 (0). Division Five: Breezers 12 (2) Whitmore Green 15 (5); Allsortz 16 (2) Pattingham Diamonds 17 (5); Ice 4 (2) Kodiak Electra 9 (5).