Coven looking the part thanks to Selco

Coven United

Coven United Under-16s have been kitted out by Selco Builders Warehouse after it ran a nationwide competition offering a special incentive for junior football teams wanting to give their youngsters a surprise following the disruption caused by the pandemic.

Selco, which has a branch on Stafford Road in Wolverhampton, gave away 10 sets of kits to teams across the UK playing at under-16 level or younger who compete in a recognised league – and Coven United were one of the winners.

Justin Graham, a spokesperson for the club, said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to Selco Builders Warehouse, the kits are absolutely fantastic.

“Like nearly all sectors of society, junior football clubs up and down the country have been heavily affected by the pandemic. It’s been difficult both financially but also in terms of the mental well-being of the children, so it’s been great to get them back playing matches this season.

“The reaction we had from the kids and their parents when we showed them the new kits was so positive and it’s given them a much-needed boost after a tough period in their young lives.

“We cannot thank Selco enough for putting smiles back on the faces of our players.”

Carine Jessamine, marketing director for Selco Builders Warehouse, said: “We are delighted to be supporting Coven United with this new strip, they certainly look the part.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish Coven United the very best of luck for the remainder of the season.”

and hopefully the new kits will inspire them to a fantastic run of results.”

With hundreds of trade brands always in stock, Selco’s 72 UK branches are firmly focused on helping tradespeople complete their jobs as quickly and effectively as possible.

As well as offering trade services, Selco also has a strong digital presence including Click & Deliver and Click & Collect services.