Wolverhampton's Nathan Roberts wins gold at the IBJJF European Championships

Nathan Roberts. Picture: @guelbergoes / Gracie Magazine

The 39-year-old, who is a third degree black belt and has been training for 19 years, came out on top in the middleweight bracket for his age group at the IBJJF (International Brazilian Jiujitsu Federation) European Championship hosted in Rome, Italy at the weekend.

Roberts won three of his four fights by points, winning the other by a choke in just 90 seconds.

"My first opponent was from London, the second was from Brazil, my third was from Washington DC and the last guy was from Dubai – so it was a proper international tournament," he told the Express & Star.

"It's the biggest tournament in Europe and after the lay-off due to Covid, it's nice to get back out there.

"I felt quite good and think I played the right game in each fight – I was quite relaxed. They were tough opponents, but I was pleased with my performance.

"In the final I faced a fifth degree Black Belt, so there was no easy matches."

Roberts, who also won the British Open last year, has a distinguished haul of medals to his name.

But his win at the European Championship has been 10 years in the making.

"The first year I ever went to the Europeans was in 2012, which was my last year as a brown belt, and I managed to get a bronze medal," he added.

"I've fought most years since then and had some bronze medals at black belt, but 10 years since my first time in this competition I have managed to get my gold medal.

"I kept getting back up from my setbacks and if you put the work in, success will come in time.

"I was determined to get it and put the work in. Consistency is key."

Brazilian jiu-jitsu is a martial art which focuses on grappling and ground fighting.

Roberts has been running the Gracie Barra school in Wolverhampton, based on Sedgley Street, for five years.

He said: "Jiu-Jitsu is great. It boosts your confidence and self-esteem, it's a great way of making new friends and obviously you get the self defence aspect from it.

"It's great for people with anxiety or stress and is a really good way to keep fit.

"We have a really family-orientated school with a group of competitors and a massive and successful kids programme. We have female coaches and three black belt instructors, so there's something for everyone.

"It's all about the students and the team and what we can give back to the community."