Handball coach aiming to revitalise the sport in Cannock

Cannock was once synonymous with handball and had a worldwide reputation, with Cardinal Griffin Catholic High School becoming national champions eight times and Olympia Cannock Handball Club winning three national league and cup titles in the last 10 years.

But the pandemic has seen a noticeable decline in interest and participation in the sport across the region and nationally.

Nenad Popovic is a staff coach for the England Handball Association and worked in secondary education in Cannock for 39 years – and is now on a mission to encourage children into handball through upcoming sessions in the region.

He said: “With the pandemic denying many children an opportunity to engage in sport on a regular basis we are keen to provide new opportunities in a sport in which the Chase area was once dominant.

"The pandemic had a significant effect on the delivery of handball into schools. For many schools the staff do not have the expertise or experience within the game to introduce and develop a programme and rely on support.

"The pandemic reduced the opportunity for regular competitive sport and the players from the Cannock Chase area being particularly impacted. Players for Olympia Cannock now travel from wide areas of Staffordshire and the West Midlands, but sadly at this moment in time there are none from the Cannock Chase area. This is to be rectified soon with a coach attending schools in the area to rejuvenate interest."

Olympia Cannock, alongside Score UK, are holding handball sessions boys and girls at under-8s and under-10s at Cardinal Griffin Catholic High School on Tuesday, February 22.

Girls will also have an additional opportunity every Wednesday in March at Cardinal Griffin from 7pm-8pm.

Popovic added: "The intention to provide sessions for under-8s and under-10s is to give them the opportunity to learn the basics of the game at an early age and hopefully make handball a sport of choice. We are working with various agencies to present a dynamic and sustained delivery to schools in the area.

"The sport is one of the most popular team games in the world and is played extensively on mainland Europe where children as young as five begin playing a modified version.

"It offers all participants an opportunity to develop core physical skills such as hand-eye coordination and agility which can be transferred to a multitude of other activities."