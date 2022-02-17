Hagley beat the weather

beacon

In the second tier Paycare Development Division, Wolverley based Hagley United picked up all three points and secured a fifth league success, in this their debut Beacon campaign, when emerging 4-2 home winners over basement side Bushbury Hill.

Hagley got the go-ahead at their Brown Westhead Park venue and quickly adapted to the slippery conditions by forging a 3-0 interval advantage.

Although Bushbury pulled a goal back early in the second half, Hagley remained in charge as Anthony Andriou, Junior Kavetu, Baba Mohammed and wing back John Hickman, with his first goal for the club, clinched maximum points for United. Archie Harris and Jammi Graham-Clarke responded for Bushbury.

Bloxwich

In the Mini-Pro Golf Parks (Wolverley) over30s section, Bilston Old Boys hit back twice to claim a fourth league win in six and go second on goal difference behind unbeaten leaders Casuals FC after emerging 4-3 winners at Cannock Chase Old Boys.

The Chase, whose home venue is Wolgarston School at Penkridge, twice led before Bilston bounced back in fine style in the second half to take a 4-2 lead, before conceding a late third.

Inflicting most damage for the visitors was three goal Matt Quick, supported by a single effort from Michael Crossfield. In response, Nick Hodgkiss bagged a double for the Chase and Adam Wright kept matters close.

In the final game of the day, early season strugglers MNF All Stars Vets picked up their first league points in the Advanced Recruit over 30s section with an excellent performance away to previously unbeaten AFC Broadlands Vets.