Wednesfield secure a shot at silverware

Brown struck twice to help fire his side to a 3-0 Terry Shinton Cup semi-final success against DSA. Kie Houlihan added the other goal.

Hawkins Sports Sunday are through to last four of the Lichfield Charity Cup.

Two goals from Callum Head and one from Jack Squire saw them to a 3-1 win at Woolpack.

In the league, KT Rangers boosted their Division Two promotion hopes by coming back from 4-1 down at half-time to beat Belgrade 5-4.

Strikes from Sachin Bargota and Sham Murari saw Punjab United Sports to a 2-0 triumph at Bradmore Social.

Hill Top Rangers and Barley Mow Wanderers drew 1-1. Both goals came from penalties with Clive Parkes netting for Rangers and Jon O’Keefe for Wanderers.

New Hampton continued their march towards glory in Division Three.

Ashley Evans was their star turn as he bagged a hat-trick in the 4-1 win at Wolverhampton GNST.

Conor Heatherstone also struck for the visitors with Amrik Sanghera scoring for GNST.

Connaught United overturned a 2-1 half-time deficit to win 4-2 at Mineva.

Daniel Edge and Luke Picken were on target for the home side but two goals from Cieran Clifton and one each from Aaron Perrin and Theon Henry-Guthrie secured the points for the visitors.

Jungle Juice emerged 6-4 winners in a thrilling clash with RG FC while Dudley United eased to a comfortable 5-1 win at Pilot.

Tettenhall climbed up to third in Division Four following a 4-0 success at DY United.

Josh Roberts and Tom Rowley bagged a goal,each while and Jim Giles netted twice.

Dog & Partridge are celebrating after being crowned Division Five champions.

They beat their nearest rivals ECC Sports 3-1 to seal the title deal.

Saul Wagstaffe, Leo head and Sam Holdcroft were the men on target for Dog & Partridge.

In Division Six, Tettenhall Athletic went down 3-1 at home to Warstone Wanderers Wolves.

Levi Abbotts for Tettenhall Athletic

Derry Peeler, Luke Cattell and Reece Cotterill secured the points.

Croft United beat Raytheon 5-1 – Reece Bowen, Ant Bradnick, Ash Ralph Brendan Goode (two) with the goals.

Jim Royles bagged a hat-trick as Bridge Tavern beat Royal Oak Chapel 4-0 in Division Seven. Reece Perry also netted.

Titans played the second half with 10 men but still beat Castlecroft 2-1 thanks to strikes from Oliver Saunders and Shuhan Islam.

Pattingham Panthers were edged 3-2 by visiting WV United.

Pattingham’s goals came from Lewis Jones and McCauley Timmins with Ben Styles (two) and Ross Rouwenhorst hitting the target for

Mark Burgess, Scott Bryan and Brad Bryant scored for Pelsall in their 3-1 home success against Bushbury. Callum Sehmbhy replied.