Sedgley Rangers celebrate first piece of silverware

With one of their main challengers, AFC Bloxwich suffering a second successive defeat, the Paycare Development Division crown goes to Rangers, who cannot now be caught by any of their rivals.

Rangers clinched the championship with a 2-0 away success at Sedgley & Gornal United West, thanks to goals either side of the break from George Robinson and Jermelle Banner.

On the same afternoon, AFC Bloxwich appeared to be on course to thwart Rangers, as the former went 2-0 up away to Wolverley-based Hagley United.

However, United stormed back in the final stages of the fixture to hit Bloxwich with a three-goal blast and take the spoils, their crucial third goal coming in the final minute of the game.

Earlier, Luke Oakley and Callum Golder had put Bloxwich in the driving seat, before the trio of Junior Kavetu, Chris Snelleksz and Baba Mohammed emerged heroes to earn United only their fourth league win of the campaign.

Sixth-placed AFC Sporting Gornal rounded off their league programme as they ran out 4-2 home winners over visiting Bushbury Hill, goals from Luke Chapman, Cory Massey, Jordan Bristow and Callum Wyant. The response came from Archie Harris and Owen Hill.

In the top tier Concentric Sales & Lettings Championship, second place Dudley Rangers United slipped up for only the second time this season and missed the opportunity to take over pole position.

They came up against a strong Trysull Athletic side, who hit back two goals down to emerge impressive 6-2 victors and so thwart Dudley. On target for Athletic were Kal Kearney (two), Chad Brandrick, Aaron Bolton, Steve Rickuss and Jordan Darby.

CTS United climbed in to the top four with a 5-1 victory at Gunmakers Arms, with efforts from Jack Kelly (two), Will Stokes, Kieran Fellows and Akio Ellis. The hosts consolation was netted by Brian Benton.

Three fixtures were played in the Clinton Cup group qualifiers and the trio of AFC Goldthorne, Wombourne Athletic and Sedgley & Gornal United East made winning starts.

The former conceded early on against visiting Kewford Eagles, who had Rajan Sandhar finding the net. However, before the break, Izaak Burton and Andrew Mills had hit crucial winning goals for the hosts.

Sedgley & Gornal United East eased to a 5-0 away win at Sedgley White Lions West as Leighton Rose, Dan Creswell (both two) and Dan Hickman made it a nap hand.

There was also a brace for Thomas Hartlebury as Wombourne hit back to sink Lane Head Titans with a 3-2 score line. Ben Harper also converted a penalty for Athletic, the responses coming from Reece Wilson and Josh Langley in a close affair.

The draw has been made for the quarter finals of the league's flagship NDT MIdlands Lester Charity Cup with ties scheduled for next month.