Poets Corner move top of Staffs & West Midlands Division One with a win

Adrian Rosa did put the C team ahead early on, but Chris Jones, Andy Tapper, Bal Sembi (52 and 36 breaks) and Pommy Kang sent Poets to the Division One summit.

Title contenders Shifnal WM A lost 3-2 at Charloment BC A – with Glen Day, Rickey Sadler and John Spencer giving them an unassailable lead after three frames.

Things look ominous for bottom side Woodfield A as they lost 5-0 at home against Baggeridge Social Club. David Hall hit a break of 75 in the opener, with the whitewash completed by James Spence (40 break), James Hill , Maria Catalona and Eliott Bastable (32 break).

Division Two leaders Landywood D now lead the standings by five points as they won 3-2 at Sedgley WMC C while their nearest rivals were both beaten. The table-toppers managed to get the win overall thanks to three black-ball frame wins for Jamie Harris, Titch Brown and Neil Gould.

Second-placed Hotshots SC B were beaten 3-2 away at Landywood C, for whom Dale Wilkes, Michael Hodgkiss and Ian Esprey – in the decider – scored frame wins.

Woodfield S&S B gave their hopes of promotion a boost as they won 5-0 against bottom side Sedgely Ex Service B thanks to Eddie Gough, Alex Ake, Greg Cotterill, Richard Scott and Steve Garner.

The top two are level in Division Three. Bentley Moor B are one of those sides as they won 3-2 at Cannock Cons B, with Rob Hayward, Dave Boucher and Phil Bush on target. Coseley Ex Service are tied with Bentley at the top as they won 4-1 at home against Wednesfield RBL A thanks to Mick Reece, Nick Smith, Rob Reece and Shaun Bennett.

Promotion-chasing Sedgely Ex Service D won 4-1 at bottom side Wolverhampton Electric B, with frame wins from Andrew Rollason, Mark Stewart, Adam Hartshorn (42 break) and Steve Lee.

Fordhouses CC A’s lead at the top of the Division Four standings was cut to seven points as they were beaten 3-2 at home by second-placed Stafford Constitutional Club, with Steve Rogers hitting a break of 41 in the decider.

Woodfield D remain firmly rooted to the bottom of the standings as they lost 5-0 at home against relegation-battling Sedgely WMC D, for whom Danny Harlow, Jack Fleming, Gary Millington, Dean Burgess and Paul Green scored.

Darlaston Cons also won 5-0, at Wednesfield Cons C, thanks to Paul Pugh, John Bowker, Steven Blackham, Michael Hill and Stewart Bunyard.

It’s once again as you were in Division Five with the top two sides matching each other’s results again. Poets Corner B beat Golden Cue thanks to Mark Poole, Nick Roden and Dean Tillson, while Bentley Moor beat Wolverhampton Electric C 3-2 with frame wins from Adam Chambers, Alan Johnson and Martin Fairhurst.

Graham Beardmore and Dunan Simpson both won through to the semi-finals of the Grandmasters Handicap, while Hotshots pair Jamie Brown and Mark Ganderton advanced in the Foursomes Championship.