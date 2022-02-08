Landywood A take four-point lead over rivals in Aldridge Snooker League

They secured a 4-1 win over Stafford Institute in the Premier Division thanks to frame wins from Jack Harris, Callum Wraight, John Fallows (49 break) and Robbie James.

Third-placed Poets Corner C recovered from last week’s defeat against Landywood as they won 3-2 at Bloxwich Memorial A. Poets’ Scott Tapper and Bloxwich’s Ricky Sadler (47 break) shared two tight opening frames before Andy Price and Mark Archer made the match safe for Poets.

At the other end of the table, Aldridge Cons A moved out of the relegation zone as they picked up a 3-2 home win over Poets Corner A. They had already led twice through Mark Pearsall and Simon Robey before Mark Westwood took the decider on the final pink.

In Division One, Rushall Labour still lead the way but have had their lead cut to six points after losing 3-2 at home against Beechdale Social Club, for whom Jason Taundry, Jack Beattie and Josh Tolley won – the later in the deciding frame on the final black.

Q Bar A took two points out of the lead as they won 3-2 at Lichfield Road BC thanks to Joe Woodhouse, Stewart Baker and Adam Hipkiss.

Old Hall remain a point back in third after they won 3-2 at home against Golden Cue thanks to a walkover in the deciding frame. Hasan Hussain (34 break) and Steve Page had put Golden Cue 2-0 ahead before Nick Friend and Brad Peach hit back.

The first round of the Foursomes Handicap Championship got under way where Golden Cue pair Graham Cole Jnr and Graham Cole Snr made it through as they beat Scott Smith and Ryan Hamilton 3-1.

Elsewhere, Darlaston Cons pair John Bowker and Paul Pugh made it safely through as they beat Poets Corner pair Mark Poole and Dean Tillson.

The Mick Faulkner Grandmasters Championship second round matches were also played as Adrian Rosa made it through 3-1 against Stewart Baker of Q Bar with breaks of 47 and 43 along the way.

Lee Bannister also made it through as he beat Alan Bryan 3-1, hitting breaks of 60, 31 and 30 on his way to the win.

Lee Dennant will join them in the next round as he picked up a 3-0 win away at Landywood against Andy Whitehall with a highest break of 33.

Steve Garner of Poets Corner is also into round three as he saw off Sajid Hussain of Golden Cue in a 3-1 win.