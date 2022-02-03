Red hot Rangers make it four in a row

Sedgley Rangers

Rangers, the only unbeaten outfit in the top tier, extended their sequence to nine games undefeated with a 7-2 home Concentric Sales & Lettings Championship triumph over basement side Gunmakers Arms.

It was another strong performance by Rangers, who had raced into a comfortable 5-0 interval lead against their luckless league opponents.

Leading the way on the goal stakes on this occasion was hat-trick star Alex Cameron, well supported by Kane Lewis, Rodney Williams, Tom Czerepianinec and an own goal.

This was Rangers' eighth league win in nine so far and they moved back on top of the pack, a point clear of Dudley Rangers United, who have played two extra games.

Widdas FC, who will be the league's sole representative in this season's prestigious Birmingham FA Sunday Vase semi-finals, returned to league action and emerged 3-0 winners over lowly Codsall Station with second half goals from Danny Robinson, Matt Foster and Jamie Sankey.

For the Beacon pair of Blades FC and Sedgley Sporting there was disappointment at the quarter final stage of the Birmingham FA Vase as both bowed out to Digby Hotel (6-3) and Coventry Empire (3-0) respectively.

Back on the domestic scene and Sedgley Rangers remained firmly in the charge for Paycare Development Division league honours when inflicting a 7-1 defeat on fellow contenders and previously unbeaten AFC Bloxwich.

This was an impressive display by Sedgley, whose goals flowed from Jermelle Banner (two), Ash Sadlier, Jord Robinson, Alex Pinches, Brad Ormerod and Joe Waterfield. A sole effort from Luke Oakley was the only Bloxwich reply.

This latest success, their 11th in 12 starts, enabled Sedgley, who have three league games remaining, to move within two points of current leaders Brandhall Colts who have completed their league programme.

Gornal Rangers, with one league fixture to play, missed a chance to stay level on points with Sedgley when having to settle for share of the spoils in a 2-2 draw away to battling mid-table side Kewford Eagles.

Matty Moore put away a spot kick to give Kewford a 35th minute lead, only for Gornal to draw level before the interval through Jae Fitzpatrick.

Gornal then moved ahead through Rhys Webb after 55 minutes, before the Eagles, playing their final league game, collected a hard earned point when they were awarded a second penalty and Jack Dando made no mistake.

In the remaining Paycare fixture of the week, Sedgley & Gornal United East grabbed all three points in an entertaining affair away to Bushbury Hill, for whom debutant keeper Jack Hipgrave pulled off a remarkable quadruple save at one point in the match to keep United at bay.

However, he was unable to deny United the spoils as the quartet of Leighton Rose, Ethan Wilkinson, Stuart Hensman and Jack Merrick netted for the visitors, while Asa Mayer fired Bushbury's sole response.

Trysull Athletic (Concentric league) are through to the last eight of the league's flagship NDT MIdlands Lester Charity Cup after a tense penalty shoot out thriller against Paycare members Sedgley & Gornal United West.

It was Trysull keeper Jimmy Harris who took the plaudits with three excellent spot kick saves after the teams were locked on two goals apiece in normal time, but only after a 90 minute equaliser from Phil Howell thwarted United.

In the early stages of the league's two other cup knockouts, AFC Sporting Gornal chalked up a crucial 4-2 away success at Sedgley White Lions West in the Clinton Cup group qualifiers.

Luke Chapman fired two, supported by Grant Davies and James Rawlings, for Sporting, with the replies coming from Kian Webb and Jake Hayfield.

CTS United hit back from two goals down to claim a hard fought 4-3 triumph over visiting Dudley Rangers United in the Chell Cup qualifiers.

After levelling matters before the interval, CTS went on to take a 4-2 advantage, before Rangers hit a third. Star of the show, Jack Kelly notched a treble for CTS, their other goal scored by Rhyce Brown. In reply, Scott Fisher, Carrick Cheney and George Bentley kept matters close.