Ward clears up with 138 break to progress in pairs at Staffs and West Midlands League

By Russell YoullGrassrootsPublished:

An outstanding break of 138 saw Daniel Ward and Simon Hickman progress in the Staffordshire & West Midlands Snooker Association’s pairs medley.

Snooker
The duo went into their match against Duncan Simpson and Jason Morris with a 245-point deficit.

But they quickly got to work with Hickman taking the opening frame with a break of 54 before Ward won the following singles frames.

The damage was done in the middle two frames as Hickman won his second match with a break of 34.

Ward then produced his excellent 138 clearance to give them a big points lead going into the final doubles frames.

And they won that as well to compete a 435-337 points victory.

The next pair to make it through was Stafford Institute’s Graham Beardmore and Neil Leighton as they narrowly saw off Landywood’s Neil Gould and Danny Ludgate.

Going into the final doubles round, Beardmore and Leighton had a 14-point cushion. And the final frame was tight throughout.

It was actually Ludgate and Gould that won it. But, overall, they came up just short as they lost on the final black to end the match with a score of 333-323 in favour of their opponents.

Next up saw another Landywood pair get knocked out as Titch Brown and Jamie Harris were beaten by Poets Corner pair Scott Tapper and Callum Drewett.

Tapper and Drewett started with a 10-point deficit.

But after Scott won the opening frame by 55 points thanks to an excellent 49 break, they went on to win with an overall score of 426 compared with Landywood’s 320.

Grassroots
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

