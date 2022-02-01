Harris hits back to triumph in individual event at Aldridge Snooker League

Snooker

Oliver Spooner, whose highest breaks were 42 and 34, took the opening two frames – but Harris, who had breaks of 48 and 42, hit back to make it 2-2.

Oliver would go 3-2 ahead, but Harris held his nerve to level up and then take the decider 59-50.

Richard Davies also made it through as he saw off Q Bar’s O’Neill Francis 4-1 with breaks of 61 and 40.

There was also the final match of the Reg Oakes 3x2 handicap as Poets B completed the semi-final line-up as they saw off Beechdale Social C.

Poets went into the match with a 112-point deficit, but Dave Blunt, Adam Hartshorn and Mark Poole helped them cruise to a 539-414 victory.

Premier Division leaders Landywood A picked up a crucial win this week as they won 3-2 at home against third-placed Poets Corner C. Jack Harris (51 break), Robbie James (34 break)and John Fallows wrapped it up in the first three frames.

Second-placed Pelsall Social A remain three points behind them as they won 3-2 at home against Poets Corner B, thanks to Chris Jones, Richard Davies and the decider from Nathan Aston.

Wednesfield Cons won 4-1 at home against Bloxwich Sports A, with Oliver Spooner securing the opening frame after hitting a break of 71. Bill Stanton, Joshua Walker (62 break) and Alan Hathaway wrapped up the victory.

At the bottom of the table, Aldridge Cons A picked up an important 3-2 away win against relegation rivals Bloxwich Sports B thanks to frame wins from Alistair Morrison, Mark Pearsall and Simon Robey.

In Division One, Rushall Labour A extended their lead by a further point to open up a eight-point lead following their 5-0 win away at The Amery Club. Darren Westwood, Richard Scott, Greg Cotterill, John Shaw and Billy Stephenson earned them the whitewash win.

Q Bar A remain in second as they won 4-1 at home against Darlaston Cons thanks to Lee Dennant, Stewart Baker, S Gwint and Terry Fryer.

Old Hall remain a point behind them in third as they won 4-1 away at Rushall Labour B.