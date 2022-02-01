Notification Settings

Harris hits back to triumph in individual event at Aldridge Snooker League

By Russell Youll

Jack Harris came from behind to advance through the first round of the Aldridge & District Snooker League Individual Championship.

Snooker

Oliver Spooner, whose highest breaks were 42 and 34, took the opening two frames – but Harris, who had breaks of 48 and 42, hit back to make it 2-2.

Oliver would go 3-2 ahead, but Harris held his nerve to level up and then take the decider 59-50.

Richard Davies also made it through as he saw off Q Bar’s O’Neill Francis 4-1 with breaks of 61 and 40.

There was also the final match of the Reg Oakes 3x2 handicap as Poets B completed the semi-final line-up as they saw off Beechdale Social C.

Poets went into the match with a 112-point deficit, but Dave Blunt, Adam Hartshorn and Mark Poole helped them cruise to a 539-414 victory.

Premier Division leaders Landywood A picked up a crucial win this week as they won 3-2 at home against third-placed Poets Corner C. Jack Harris (51 break), Robbie James (34 break)and John Fallows wrapped it up in the first three frames.

Second-placed Pelsall Social A remain three points behind them as they won 3-2 at home against Poets Corner B, thanks to Chris Jones, Richard Davies and the decider from Nathan Aston.

Wednesfield Cons won 4-1 at home against Bloxwich Sports A, with Oliver Spooner securing the opening frame after hitting a break of 71. Bill Stanton, Joshua Walker (62 break) and Alan Hathaway wrapped up the victory.

At the bottom of the table, Aldridge Cons A picked up an important 3-2 away win against relegation rivals Bloxwich Sports B thanks to frame wins from Alistair Morrison, Mark Pearsall and Simon Robey.

In Division One, Rushall Labour A extended their lead by a further point to open up a eight-point lead following their 5-0 win away at The Amery Club. Darren Westwood, Richard Scott, Greg Cotterill, John Shaw and Billy Stephenson earned them the whitewash win.

Q Bar A remain in second as they won 4-1 at home against Darlaston Cons thanks to Lee Dennant, Stewart Baker, S Gwint and Terry Fryer.

Old Hall remain a point behind them in third as they won 4-1 away at Rushall Labour B.

Frame wins from Alan Killian, Nick Friend, Josh Mason and Paul Mason secured the points for Old Hall.

Grassroots
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

