Beacon sides impress in knockout games

Wombourne Athletic were 9-1 winners over Lane Head Titans on Sunday Picture: Simon Cater

Table-topping Emerald Athletic Vets and AFC Bilbrook Vets hit the goal trail to sink second tier open age opponents Sporting Black Country and Bushbury Hill respectively, on a day of drama in the league's flagship NDT Midlands Lester Charity Cup, writes Dave McLean.

In a second-round clash, Emerald – who lead their respective section on goal difference – pulled off a superb 5-1 success with goals from Stuart Harris (two), Cavan Ellis, Russ Titley and Curt Ellis, the sole response coming from Yasin Peart.

The prize for Emerald is a tough last 16 test away to trophy hunting Concentric Championship top tier outfit Blades FC.

Fourth in the Advanced Recruit table are AFC Bilbrook and they went three better to clinch a quarter-final spot as they hit Paycare side Bushbury 8-1, having raced into five-goal interval lead.

Three players stole the limelight in this tie as Ed Cooke, Alex Fletcher fired hat-tricks and Luke Pinnick bagged a double.

In another delayed second-round clash, top tier Trysull Athletic ended the hopes of a another over-30 side, emerging comfortable 4-0 victors against visiting AFC Broadlands Vets, who have yet to drop a point in their league programme to date.

Two goals in each half enabled former Clinton Cup and Chell Cup winners Trysull to grab a third-round ticket and they will now entertain Paycare opposition in Sedgley & Gornal United West in the last 16. On target for Athletic were Jordan Darby, Will Spruce, debutant Chad Brandrik and Dom Constable.

High-flying Widdas FC, who reached the last four of the prestigious Birmingham FA Sunday Vase the previous week, kept up their superb cup form by seeing off battling Paycare opponents Kewford Eagles 5-2 to march into the last eight of the Lester Cup.

Although Widdas took the spoils, Kewford official Jim Ross was delighted with the way his side approached the tie and they stunned the visitors on the half-hour mark as James Bell broke the deadlock for the Eagles.

However, five minutes from the break, James Gadd levelled for Widdas, who then opened up a 3-1 advantage early in the second period.

Kewford refused to lie down and Jack Dando cut the deficit, only for Gadd and Jordan Sangha to both complete doubles for the top flight Gornal side.

Likewise in the third round, Sedgley Sporting kept alive their hopes of silverware when hitting unbeaten Mini-Pro Golf Parks over-30 members Casuals Vets 8-1.

Hat-trick hero Leigh Edwards led the charge for Sporting, whose other goals came from Tom Timmins (two), Liam Johns, Conner Stokes and Alex Trout. Making his comeback for Sporting, after a two year injury-hit absence, was second-half substitute Joe Johns. Casuals' consolation came from Jimmy Scragg.

Those qualifying for the last eight of the Lester Cup so far are Widdas FC, Gornal Rangers, Sedgley Sporting, Dudley Rangers, AFC Bloxwich and AFC Bilbrook Vets, with two third round ties still to be completed.

On the league front, top-flight strugglers Codsall Station and Gunmakers Arms shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, leaving both teams still searching for that elusive first Concentric section victory of the season.

In the Paycare Development Division, leaders Brandhall Colts rounded off their league programme with a 6-1 away win over Sedgley & Gornal United West – goals from Jakob Burroughs (two), Conner Armstrong, Jamie Beddall, Kyle Armstrong and an own goal, with Callum O'Connell replying.

Brandhall currently head the table by five points, although the chasing trio of Sedgley Rangers, Gornal Rangers and unbeaten AFC Bloxwich all have several games in hand.

Wombourne Athletic, who occupy fifth spot, were another club completing their league fixtures, hitting luckless Lane Head Titans 9-1, with Will Fellows (three), Brandon Malpass (two), Jake Walton, Ben Harper, Owen Moseley and Jake Clark inflicting the damage. Jason Rutter grabbed the consolation.

There was a fourth league triumph for AFC Goldthorne as star man Wayne Marsh notched four in a 5-1 home success against Sedgley White Lions West. Isaac Burton made it a nap hand, the replies coming from Kian Webb and Lachlan Clemens.

In a tight affair, visiting Sedgley & Gornal United East took maximum points with a narrow 2-1 triumph at Hagley United, with Dan Hickman and Jayden Josephs-Johnson hitting the mark. Baba Mohammed had kept things close for United.