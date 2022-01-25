Staffordshire & West Midlands Snooker League top three are separated by a single point

Division One leaders Landywood A had their lead cut slightly despite winning 3-2 at home against defending champions Hotshots SC A thanks to Robbie James (53 break), Jack Harris and Steve Barton.

Third-placed Shifnal WM A recovered from last week’s loss as they whitewashed bottom side Woodfield A 5-0, with Paul Lloyd (42 break), John Fallows (76 break), Matthew Davies (75 break), Callum Wraight and Mick Brezwyn on target. Pennfields A moved out of the drop zone as they won 4-1 at home against title contenders Sedgley Ex Service A thanks to Richard Davis (85 break), Paul Dunn, Colin Reade and Jim Woodhouse.

Landywood D lead the way by three points in Division Two after edging out title rivals Bentley Moor A 3-2. Martin Croasdale and Richard Parker twice put Bentley ahead, only for Jamie Harris and Leon Tranter to level on each occasion, with Daniel Ludgate clinching the decider.

Hotshots SC B stay second despite a 3-2 defeat at home by Pennfields B. Dan Ward Dodd (40 break) and Liam Jones twice had the hosts in front, but Nige Littlewood and Craig Davies kept things level and Les Edmunds took the decider.

Woodfield B beat in-form Shifnal WM B 4-1 thanks to Steve Garner, Eddie Gough (54 break), Alex Ake and Ed Jennings (50 break).

Coseley Ex Service remain in the hunt for the Division Three title still as they beat promotion-chasing Sedgley Ex Service D 3-2 with wins from Mick Reece, Max Smith and Shaun Bennett.

Cannock Cons A jumped up to third as they beat relegation-threatened Willenhall Liberal B 5-0 thanks to Mark Thomas, Scott Robinson, Andy Whitehall, Andy Sheffield and Dale Hughes.

It’s as you were at the top of the Division Four standings with the top two both winning 3-2, but the battle for the third and final promotion place tightened up as third-placed Old Wulfrunians were beaten 3-2 at home by fourth-placed Essington WMC A.

Essington’s Martin Lacey won the decider on the final black to take the frame by a single point.

Bushbury Grid gave their survival hopes a boost as they beat bottom side Woodfield D to move to within a point of safety with a game in hand. Daniel Boucher saw his team over the line in the decider. Division Five leaders Poets Corner A made it back-to-back wins by beating fellow promotion hopefuls Fordhouses CC C 3-2, with Nick Roden on hand in the decider.

Bentley Moor C remain two points behind them after they beat title challengers Fordhouses CC B 3-2 thanks to Tommy Butler, Martin Fairhurst and Steve Vowles.

Defending champion Adam Hartshorn was knocked out of the 6 Reds Handicap by Richard Davies, while Jack Harris (breaks of 56, 55 and 62), Mitchell Lowbridge, Angus Way, Dan Ward, Colin Reade and Dean Tillson also made it through to the last eight.