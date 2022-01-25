Landywood A go three points clear at the top of Aldridge Snooker League

Jack Harris, Paul Lloyd and John Fallows had the win wrapped up before Andy Sheffield pulled one back, but Robbie James took the final frame of the match to complete the 4-1 win.

Poets Corner C remained third as they picked up a 3-2 win at Poets Corner A.

Simon Gough won the opening frame on the brown after getting out of a string of excellent snookers to put the C team ahead before Steve Garner won frame two for the A side to make it 1-1.

Adrian Rosa and Andy Price made it safe for the C team before Daniel Hartley edged a tight final frame to provide the A team with some consolation.

Pelsall Social B won the bottom-of-the-table clash 3-2 against Aldridge Cons A to boost their hopes of survival, with Bob Foster clinching the decider on the final black.

The first four frames had been split, with Alex Humphries and Stewart Jones scoring for Pelsall, and Mark Pearsall and Alistair Morrison for Aldridge.

Rushall Labour A retained their seven-point lead at the top of Division One with a 4-1 triumph over Aldridge Cons B thanks to frame wins from Darren Westwood, John Shaw, Richard Scott (48 break) and Craig Ash.

Q Bar A remain second after a 4-1 win at Landywood D thanks to Lee Dennant, Joe Woodhouse, S Gwint and Adam Hipkiss.

Third-placed Old Hall SC whitewashed Wednesfield Cons B 5-0 with wins from Alan Killian, Nick Friend, Josh Mason, Alan Mason and Brad Peach.

Defending 6 Reds Handicap champion Adrian Rosa made it through to semi-finals after beating O’Neill Francis 4-1 at Poets Corner, with a highest break of 49. Lee Thomson joined him in the semi-finals as he beat Stewart Baker by the same scoreline.

Rosa also overcame Francis in the Individual Handicap quarter-finals, winning 3-2 aided by breaks of 55 and 45.

Elsewhere, Oliver Spooner, Scott Smith, Darren Westwood and Matt Warrilow reached the semi-finals of the Captains Cup.

n The Aldridge League is looking for new players of all abilities to join their teams this season at a reduced introductory rate of £50 per team.

All teams are within Walsall and the surrounding area, with the 2022/23 season beginning in September – teams of five players play one frame each on Tuesday nights on a home and away basis.